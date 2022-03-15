Nivedita Karki, Tamanna among others to win gold medals at 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Tamanna (50 kg), Ravina (63 kg) and Muskan (75 kg), Nivedita Karki (48 kg) and Shaheen Gill (60 kg) bagged gold medals at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Monday (March 14).

Nivedita provided India with an ideal start on the day of the finals as she clinched a sensational 3-2 win over Uzbekistan’s Saidakhon Rakhmonova in the 48 kg final.

Meanwhile, Tamanna attained a second gold, outfighting Robiyankhon Bakhtiyorova of Uzbekistan in the 50 kg thriller. With this win, both Nivedita and Tamanna bettered their performances from the last edition to win their second consecutive medals. The duo won silver medals in the last edition of the boxing tournament.

Shaheen and Ravina then added two more gold medals with dominating wins by unanimous decisions. Shaheen and Ravina defeated Uzbekistan's Mukhlisa Tokhirova and Sitora Bahodirova in their respective bouts.

Soon after, Muskan came in with an aggressive approach against Kazakhstan’s Aidasaribarova. The referee stopped the contest in the first round to adjudge Muskan as the winner.

Priyanka and Kirti were a few of those boxers who didn't come first but returned with silver medals. Priyanka went down fighting 4-1 against Kazakhstan’s Bakytseidish in the 66 kg category while Kirti (+81 kg) endured a 5-0 loss against Sakhobat Khusanova of Uzbekistan.

In the boys' section, Krrish Pal (46 kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (60 kg) registered impressive victories to clinch gold medals in their respective junior categories. Krrish defeated Tajikistan’s Anishervon Fazylov by a split 4-1 decision. Yashwardhan outclassed Mirzakamron Yunusov of Uzbekistan by unanimous decision.

Among other junior boys, Ravi Saini (48 kg) and Rishab Singh (60 kg) suffered defeats to end their campaign with silver medals.

Indian contingent's medals at 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships:

Youth:

Women: (Gold) Nivedita Karki (48 kg), Tamanna (50 kg), Shaheen Gill (60 kg), Ravina (63 kg), Muskan (75 kg); (Silver) Priyanka (66 kg) and Kirti (+81); (Bronze) Renu (52 kg), Tanisha Lamba (54 kg), Prachi (57 kg), Pranjal Yadav (70 kg) and Sneha (81 kg).

Junior:

Girls: (Gold) Vini (50 kg), Yakshika (52 kg), Nikita Chand (60 kg), Vidhi (57 kg), Shrushti Sathe (63 kg), Rudrika (75 kg); (Silver) Mahi Siwach (46 kg), Palak Zambre (48 kg), Supriya Devi Thokchom (54 kg), Khushi Pooniya (80 kg) and Nirjhara Bana (+80 kg); (Bronze) Krisha Verma (70 kg).

Boys: (Gold) Krrish Pal (46 kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60 kg); (Silver) Ravi Saini (48 kg) and Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80 kg); (Bronze) Jayant Dagar (54 kg), Chetan (57 kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70 kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75 kg), Gaurav Mhaske (+80 kg)

Edited by Ritwik Kumar