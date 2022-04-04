Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament 2022: Monika stuns two-time world championship medalist, storms into semi-finals 

Indian boxer Monika stunned two-time world championship medalist Josie Gabuco of the Philippines at the ongoing 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament in Phuket on Monday (April 4).

With the win, Monika stormed into the semi-finals of the boxing tournament in the women's 48 kg category. The 26-year-old boxer fetched a comfortable 4-1 victory over the experienced Filipino pugilist. Josie Gabuco bagged a gold and bronze medal at the World Championships in 2012 and 2008, respectively.

Monika will next square off against Vietnam’s Tran Thi Diem Kieu. Tran received a bye in the last round of the semi-final.

Boxing Federation @BFI_official 🤩



upset as she toppled two-time World championship medallist ’s Josie Gabuco - to secure her spot in the semifinals.



Way to go, champ!



#PunchMeinHaiDum

#boxing SPECTACULAR #Monika (48 kg) stagesupset as she toppled two-time World championship medallist’s Josie Gabucoto secure her spot in the semifinals.Way to go, champ! SPECTACULAR 🔥🤩🇮🇳 #Monika (48 kg) stages 🔥 upset as she toppled two-time World championship medallist 🇵🇭’s Josie Gabuco 4️⃣ - 1️⃣ to secure her spot in the semifinals. Way to go, champ! 👏🔥#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing https://t.co/ggqOzmybCi

The ongoing tournament is witnessing high-voltage contests among the top 130 boxers (including 74 men and 56 women) from across Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa.

Gold medal winners will earn USD 2000 while silver and bronze medalists will fetch USD 1000 and USD 500 respectively.

In the last edition of the 2019 Thailand Open, the Indian contingent bagged as many as eight medals—one gold, four silver and three bronze medals at the boxing tournament.

Indian boxers enter last 4 at Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament

Ashish Kumar and Manisha progressed into the last 4 stage at the ongoing 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament.

Both Indian pugilists made their way into the semi-finals with contrasting wins against their respective Thai opponents.

Ashish dominated Aphisit Khankhokkhruea to pull off a comfortable win by unanimous decision men’s 81 kg quarter-final. Manisha, who recently qualified for the upcoming World Championships as well as the Asian Games, registered a hard-fought 3-2 win over two-time youth Asian champion Porntip Buapa.

Boxing Federation @BFI_official



’s Aphisit K as he packs him - to advance into the semifinals at the



Way to go, champ!



#PunchMeinHaiDum

#Boxing ASH-EASE!’s @OLyAshish (81 kg) serve up a belter performance against local boyAphisit K as he packs himto advance into the semifinals at the #ThailandOpen in Phuket, Thailand.Way to go, champ! ASH-EASE! 😉🔥🇮🇳’s @OLyAshish (81 kg) serve up a belter performance against local boy 🇹🇭 Aphisit K as he packs him 5️⃣ - 0️⃣ to advance into the semifinals at the #ThailandOpen in Phuket, Thailand. Way to go, champ! 👏👊#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing https://t.co/s0N0KUnEWd

Meanwhile, Sumit and Gaurav Chauhan will be in action in the quarter-finals against their respective opponents from Kazakhstan.

Sumit (75 kg), who received a bye in the last opening round, will take on Timur Nurseitov while Gaurav (91 kg) will fight against 2018 Youth Olympics champion Aibek Oralbay later today.

Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: IOC announces revised list of boxing, weightlifting and shooting categories

Edited by Ritwik Kumar