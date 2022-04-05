Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament 2022: Sumit Kundu outweighs Timur Nurseitov to enter semi-finals

India's Sumit Kundu put together an impressive performance to storm into the semi-finals of the ongoing 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament in Phuket on Tuesday (April 5).

Sumit, who was competing in his first match of the tournament after receiving a bye in the opening round, looked in good touch throughout the match. He secured an easy 5-0 win over Kazakhstan's Timur Nurseitov in the men's 75 kg Last-8 bout.

Sumit (75 kg) became the fourth Indian semi-finalist to qualify for the semis. Monika (48 kg), Ashish Kumar (81 kg) and Manisha (57 kg) were the other three Indians who have already advanced through to the semi-finals.

Indian boxer Monika stunned two-time world championship medalist Josie Gabuco of the Philippines 4-1 in the women's 48 kg category on Monday (April 4).

Ashish dominated Aphisit Khankhokkhruea to pull off a comfortable win by unanimous decision men’s 81 kg quarter-final. Meanwhile, Manisha registered a hard-fought 3-2 win over two-time youth Asian champion Porntip Buapa.

However, Gaurav Chauhan bowed out of the boxing tournament after suffering a defeat at the hands of Kazakhstan's Aibek Oralbay. Chahun fell to the 2018 Youth Olympics champion, as the scoreboard read 4-1 at the end of their quarter-final bout.

The ongoing tournament is witnessing high-voltage contests among the top 130 boxers (including 74 men and 56 women) from across Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa.

In the last edition of the 2019 Thailand Open, the Indian contingent bagged as many as eight medals—one gold, four silver and three bronze medals.

Indian boxers in action at 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament on April 6

At least six Indian boxers will compete at the 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament on Wednesday (April 6).

Bhagyabati Kachari (75 kg), Amit Panghal (52 kg) and Rohit Mor (57 kg) will square off against their respective opponents in the quarter-finals of the ongoing tournament.

Meanwhile, Govind Sahani (48 kg), Varinder Singh (60 kg) and Ashish Kumar (81 kg) will also be in action to battle for a spot in the finals.

Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: IOC announces revised list of boxing, weightlifting and shooting categories

Edited by Ritwik Kumar