Tokyo Olympics Boxing Draw: Mary Kom, Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishnan, Pooja Rani and other Indian boxers opponents, schedule list

The Indian boxing contingent, who are eyeing Olympic glory, now have their opponents drawn for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Four Indian boxers, Amit Panghal and three others have grabbed byes. Heavyweight boxer Satish Kumar, Lovlina Borgohain and Simranjit Kaur are the other three pugilists who got byes and have been given a direct pass into the pre-quarterfinals.

Among the nine Indian boxers at Tokyo Amit Panghal (52kg),Satish Kumar(91kg), Pooja Rani(75kg), Lovlina Borgohain(69kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Manish kaushik(63kg), Ashish Chaudhary(75kg), will be stepping into their first Olympic Games.

Indian Men's boxing draw:

World No.1 Amit Panghal (52kg) will grace the ring in the last 16 competitions. Amit will be up against the winner between Botswana's Mahommed Rajab Otukile and Colombia's Herney Rivas Martinez.

Veteran Indian boxer Vikas Krishan (69kg), will stand against Sewonrets Okazawa in his opening game. Later Vikas will face Japan's Mensah Okazawa in the round of 32. If he walks past this round, he will take on 2012 Olympic gold medallist Cuba's Roniel Iglesias.

Asian Games bronze-medallist heavyweight boxer Satish Kumar (+91kg), will face Jamaica's Ricardo Brown in the pre-quarterfinals. Moving forward Satish will be up against three-time Asian champion Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov. Satish is the first super heavyweight boxer to secure an Olympic berth.

Indian middleweight boxer Ashish Chaudhary (75kg), will face China's Erbieke Touheta in his opening game.

Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg), will be competing with Britain's Luke McCormack in the Olympics opener. If he manages to clear through his opener, he will have Cuban Andy Cruz waiting for him in the pre-quarterfinals.

Indian Women's boxing draw:

Six-time world champion and 2012 Olympic bronze medallist MC Mary Kom will be leading the pack. Mary (51kg), will square off against Dominica's Miguelina Hernandez in her opening match on July 25. Moving into the competition Mary will have Colombian Lorena Victoria Valencia.

India's middleweight boxer Pooja Rani (75kg), will be up against Algeria's Ichrak Chaib in her opening round match. Walking through the next round, China's second seed Li Qian awaits Pooja.

Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) grabbed a bye. She will face off against Germany's Nadine Apetz in her opening bout.

Simranjit Kaur (60kg) also got a bye. She has Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee up against her in the pre-quarters.

