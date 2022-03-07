Vishwanath, Raman enter semi-finals of ongoing 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Indian boxers Vishwanath Suresh and Raman showcased scintillating performances to advance to the youth men’s semi-finals at the ongoing 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, on Monday (March 7).

Vishwanath outfought Tajikistan’s Meroj Zoidov by a split 4-1 decision in the 48 kg quarter-finals to ensure his second successive medal at the prestigious continental boxing championships. Vishwanath, who received a bye in the opening round, put on a tactical performance comprising of neat defensive skills and a counter-attacking display to humble his opponents.

Meanwhile, Raman (51 kg) also confirmed his medal by overwhelming Jordan’s Yazan Albitar with a 5-0 win. Despite some stiff challenges thrown at him from the local favorite, Raman had the upper hand and won the match convincingly.

Vishwanath and Raman will now take on Uzbekistan boxers Miralijon Mavlonov and Khujanazar Nortojiev respectively in the semi-finals on Friday (March 11).

In the junior boys’ section, three Indian boxers, Jayant Dagar (54 kg), Chetan (57 kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (60 kg), made their way into the last 4 stage while Lovepreet Singh (50 kg) bowed out after losing to Kazakhstan’s Bek Zholdasbek by RSC verdict.

Among the other boxers, Chetan outclassed Iraq’s Murtadha Hamad by unanimous decision and Jayant battled a hard fought contest to attain a 3-2 win over Pansher Aliakhmed of Kyrgyzstan. Meanwhile, Yashwardhan was given a walkover against Kuwait’s Mohammad Alenzi.

Five Indian boxers to feature in quarter-finals of 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

At least five Indian boxers will vie for a spot in the semi-finals at the ongoing 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships.

Anand Yadav (54 kg), Ayush (57 kg), Rudra Pratap Singh (60 kg), Vanshaj (63.5 kg) and Anjani Kumar Mummana (67 kg) will be in action in the quarter-finals later today.

The continental showpiece event has 352 boxers participating from 21 countries, including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The finals will take place on March 13 and 14.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar