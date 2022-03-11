Vishwanath Suresh, Anand Yadav enter finals of ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Indian youth boxers Vishwanath Suresh and Anand Yadav sailed through to the finals of the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Friday (March 11).

Securing identical victories against their respective opponents, Vishwanath (48 kg) and Anand (54 kg) joined the other Indian boxers who are in the fray to win gold.

Vishwanath (48 kg) defeated Uzbekistan's Miralijon Mavlonov by a 4-1 split decision to secure his second consecutive finals spot in the prestigious boxing event. Meanwhile, Anand emerged victorious in a hard-fought contest against Uzbekistan's Abduvali Buriboev with a 3-2 scoreline.

Last edition’s silver medallist Vishwanath will look to change the color of his medal when he takes on Kyrgyz boxer Ergeshov Bekzat in the final. Anand will square off against Eljay Pamisa of the Philippines.

Unfortunately, it was the end of the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships for Raman. He lost 5-0 to Uzbekistan’s Khujanazar Nortojiev in a 51 kg semi-final bout to settle for a bronze medal.

Among the other boxers, Yashwardan Singh overwhelmed Kazakhstan's Alexey 4-1 in the 60 kg category. Rishabh Singh defeated Choibekov 5-0 in the 80 kg category to advance to the finals in the junior boys’ section.

However, Jayant Dagar (54 kg), Chetan (57kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70 kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75 kg), Gaurav Mhaske (+80 kg), exited with bronze medals after losing to their opponents in the respective last-4 contests.

Indian performances in the youth section of 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Three more Indian youth boxers, Vanshaj (63.5 kg), Deepak (75 kg), Aman Singh Bisht (+92 kg), will be in action in their respective semi-finals bout later today.

The continental showpiece event has 352 boxers participating from 21 countries, including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The finals will take place on March 13 and 14.

