WATCH: India's 2-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen tries making emoji faces 

India's boxing superstar Nikhat Zareen has two IBA Women's World Boxing Championships gold medals. Fierce inside the ring, Nikhat has a lively personality outside of it.

The champion pugilist recently tested out her facial muscles as she tried to copy emoji expressions in a video uploaded on social media. The hilarious clip was posted by Olympic Khel, the official Indian account of the International Olympic Committee.

The 27-year-old tried matching her facial expressions with six different emojis. She made a good effort and did a commendable job of imitating the emojis.

Here is the adorable video featuring the superstar boxer:

Nikhat Zareen to carry India's hopes at Paris 2024 Olympics

Born in Nizamabad, Telangana, Nikhat Zareen has emerged as the new superstar in women's boxing for her country.

India has enjoyed decent success at the Olympics in boxing, including women's boxing. At the London 2012 Olympics, the legendary MC Mary Kom won a bronze for her country. In the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Lovlina Borgohain also won a bronze medal.

At the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, the Indian boxing contingent will be hoping for more than one medal. Nikhat would rightly be considered the biggest medal hope among female pugilists from India.

The boxer from Telangana won the World Championships gold medal in 2022 in the flyweight 52kg category. At the next edition of the tournament, which took place in New Delhi, Nikhat Zareen again rose to the occasion. This time, she clinched the top spot in the light flyweight 48-50kg category.

It would be in the 50kg category that the Indian boxer would be competing in for a medal in Paris. Currently, Nikhat is ranked ninth in the IBA rankings for the 48-50kg light flyweight category and sixth in the 50-52kg flyweight category.

The rankings make it clear that it isn't going to be a smooth run for the talented boxer at the Olympics. At last year's Asian Games, she lost in the semifinals and had to settle for a bronze.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, with the spotlight on her, there would be no room for a mis-step from Nikhat Zareen. With two World Championships gold medals to her name, Indian fans would expect nothing less than the top spot.