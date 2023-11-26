When and where to watch the 7th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships 2023?

The 7th edition of the Elite Men's National Boxing Championships will be held from November 25 to December 1 at the SAI Indoor Hall, NEHU in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The ongoing edition of the Elite Men's National Boxing Championships will see boxers from 35 units compete across 13 weight categories. Each unit can nominate a maximum of 13 boxers to compete in the competition.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) are hosting the seventh edition of the tournament along with the Meghalaya Boxing Association and the Department of Youth Affairs & Sports from the Government of Meghalaya.

Services Sports Control Board will start the tournament as clear favorites, having won 10 medals in the previous edition of the Elite Men's National Boxing Championships.

With over 350 boxers competing in the tournament, fans can look forward to an exciting competition over the next few days. Top boxers such as Shiva Thapa, Amit Panghal, Ashish Kumar, Sanjeet, Sachin, Satish, and Sagar will be in action for their respective teams.

When to watch the 7th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships 2023?

The 7th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships will take place between November 25 and December 1. The competition will be held over six days, with the departure scheduled for Saturday, December 2 before noon.

The completion will begin at 11 am on all days, with the bouts being held simultaneously in Ring 1 and Ring 2.

Where to watch the 7th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships 2023?

The bouts from the 7th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships 2023 can be watched live on the BFI Official's YouTube channel. They will have two different streams. One each for the morning and afternoon sessions.

The bouts from any one Ring will only be live-streamed on BFI Official's YouTube Channel.

