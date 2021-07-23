India at Olympics Opening Ceremony: Flagbearers, 20 athletes list, live stream details

Olympics 2021 has successfully managed to reach the opening ceremony despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. This time the curtain-raiser will be very different. The pandemic has significantly hampered the event and there will be no fans at the stadium to witness the opening ceremony. The associations have also taken a call to only allow minimal participation of athletes at the opening ceremony.

The Indian contingent consists of 119 athletes and hence will not be taking all its members to the ceremony. With many athletes participating in events the next day. India will only be sending a total of 19 athletes and 6 officials to the opening ceremony of the games.

'Ek India Team India' - Celebrating 100 years of our athletes at the Olympic Games. We are delighted to present the new identity of the Indian Olympic Association and #TeamIndia🇮🇳



It signals our arrival on the world stage and we're ready.#EkIndiaTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/O1ClImzRgW — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 15, 2020

Indians will be excited to watch their largest ever fleet participate at the Tokyo Olympics this year. The whole contingent following the flagbearer is something surreal.

Although there will be no fans present at the stadium, the Olympic spirit will usher in the emotions for the Indian athletes from all over the world . The Indian athletes will put their best foot forward and try to help their country win medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and veteran boxer Mary Kom will be the flag bearers for the opening ceremony for India. It will be a proud moment for them and the rest of the country. On that note, let us take a look at all the Indian athletes who will be a part of the opening ceremony to be held later today.

Check Out: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Indians who will be seen at the opening ceremony of the Olympics 2021

Manpreet Singh - Hockey [Flagbearer]

Mary Kom - Boxing [Flagbearer]

Satish Kumar- [Boxing]

Ashish Kumar - [Boxing]

Manish Kaushik - [Boxing]

Amit Panghal - [Boxing]

Pooja Rani - [Boxing]

Lovlina Borgohain - [Boxing]

Simranjit Kaur - [Boxing]

Sajan Prakash - [Swimming]

Pranati Nayak - [Gymnastics]

Bhavani Devi - [Fencing]

Nethra Kumanan - [Sailing]

Vishnu Sarvanan - [Sailing]

Varun Ashok - [Sailing]

K.C. Ganapathy - [Sailing]

Sharath Kamal - [Table Tennis]

G. Sathiyan - [Table Tennis]

Manika Batra - [Table Tennis]

Sutirtha Mukherjee - [Table Tennis]

Indian officials

Shri. Birendra Prasad Baishya [Chef de Mission]

Dr. Prem Verma [Deputy Chef de Mission]

Dr. Arun Basil Mathew [Team Director]

Shri M.P Singh [Table Tennis Manager/Team Leader]

Shri. Muhammad Ali Qamar [Boxing Coach]

Shri. Lakhan Sharma [Gymnastics Coach]

Opening ceremony telecast details

One of the most skill-based events at the Olympics 🤩



The athletes will try not to miss the 🎯, make sure you don't miss the action from #Tokyo2020, LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/nsNdGYo1yD 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/RBUfkq1ett — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 23, 2021

The Olympic opening ceremony is scheduled for July 23, 4:30 PM IST. The Indian contingent has been assigned serial number 21. The number is assigned as per the Japanese alphabet. The opening ceremony will be broadcast by Sony Sports Network in India.

The telecast will be available on the Sony Ten 2 HD/SD channel. Doordarshan will also be telecasting the opening ceremony and all other Indian sporting events. Streaming for the opening ceremony will be made available on the Sony LIV app.

The Medal Tally for Tokyo 2020 is out now. Check out the Tokyo Olympics Medal Tally.

Edited by Diptanil Roy