With focus on 2022, Boxing Federation of India appoints Bhaskar Bhatt as chief coach of elite women’s boxing squad

India’s youth development coach Bhaskar Bhatt has been elevated to chief coach of the elite women’s boxing team. Bhatt was appointed head coach of the senior women’s squad on Sunday by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). He will take over from Mohd Ali Qamar, who was chief coach of the elite women’s squad for the past three years.

Bhatt’s first major assignment as a chief coach of the senior women’s team will be Women’s World Boxing Championships. It is scheduled to be held from December 7 to 17 in Turkey. Speaking over the phone to Sportskeeda from Rohtak, Haryana, Bhatt said:

“I was informed by BFI on Sunday that I have been appointed head coach of the elite women’s team. I am excited to work with the senior squad."

During the national camp. Bhatt will be assisted by 11 coaches. The BFI will announce the list this week before the national camp begins for the world championships.

According to the newly appointed chief coach, the national preparatory camp for the December world championships will start this week.

“The BFI has sent a proposal of the national camp to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for its approval. We are expecting SAI to clear the approval of the camp this week,” added Bhatt.

Bhatt focusing on the 2022 boxing season

According to Bhatt, the national camp will be organised at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex. BFI has shortlisted athletes for the camp on the basis of performances at the recently concluded national championships in Hisar, Haryana.

The world championships will be organized in 13 weight categories, a new format introduced by the world governing body in boxing (AIBA) this year.

BFI said Bhatt will field athletes in all 13 weight categories for the next month’s world campionships in Turkey.

The main focus for Bhatt and his coaching staff, however, will be the 2022 competitive season. The Commonwealth Games in July and Asian Games in September are the two major events in 2022.

“After the world championships a comprehensive plan will be chalked out to prepare India’s elite women boxer for the 2022 season,” concluded Bhatt.

