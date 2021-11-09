Women's World Boxing Championship set to be postponed

The Women's World Boxing Championship could be postponed due to a high number of COVID-19 cases in the host nation. It was scheduled to commence on December 4 in Turkey.

The news of the postponement was confirmed by a spokesperson for the International Boxing Association (AIBA) on Tuesday.

The decision to postpone the Women's World Boxing Championships will be announced this week. The Championship was scheduled to be held in Istanbul from December 4 to December 18.

According to a spokesperson, many participating countries have expressed their doubts over the safety owing to a high number of coronavirus cases. An AIBA spokesperson told news agencies:

"It is highly likely that the world championship will be postponed as many countries have expressed reservations about traveling to Turkey because of the COVID-19 cases there. You can say, it is more or less decided, the postponement.

'There has already been a round-table on this involving AIBA President Umar Kremlev during which several countries have expressed their apprehension. A decision on this will be announced very soon this week. We don't want a depleted field because of the pandemic."

The Women's World Boxing Championship will now be pushed to the first half of next year. The AIBA President said that if the championship is postponed, it could be held in March next year.

India to participate in all boxing categories

The Indian participation was to be huge with all current National Boxing Champions playing in all categories, except for the 70kg division. Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain has been given direct selection in this division.

Direct selection has been opposed by national gold-winner and world youth champion Arundhati Choudhary, who has taken the matter to Delhi High Court.

However, a postponement would, in all likelihood, force trial bouts across weight categories.

For the first time ever, the AIBA announced a prize money fund of USD 2.4 million for medal winners across 12 weight categories.

The prize for first place has been kept at USD 100 000. Silver-medallists would receive USD 50,000 and both bronze winners in each weight category would be richer by USD 25,000.

The world body recently conducted the men's world championship in Belgrade and even welcomed fans into the arena. The event passed off without any disruption and India ended with one bronze medal.

