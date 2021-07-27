Olympics 2021: Lovlina Borgohain boxing quarterfinal schedule: When and where to watch, opponent, timings (IST)

After Mirabai Chanu's silver on Day 1, India has had a string of mixed results at the Olympics 2021. However, boxer Lovlina Borgohain's round of 16 win on Tuesday has given Indian fans an occasion to rejoice. Borgohain defeated Germany's Nadine Apetz 3-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the women's welterweight category.

Borgohain had a pretty intense match against the German. The Indian won all three of her rounds in a split decision by the referees. She now faces a tough test in the quarterfinals, up against former world champion Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei. Here are a few details about the quarterfinal bout between the two Asian pugilists.

Lovlina will face Chen Nien-Chin in the quarter-finals

The pugilist from Chinese Taipei made her way into the quarters after a 3-2 win against Italy's Angela Carini. The last time Lovlina fought Chen was at the 2018 World Championships. She lost to Chen in the semifinals of the tournament.

A win against Chen Nien-chin would assure Lovlina a medal at the Olympics 2021. She will hope to avenge her previous loss at the hands of the Taipei pugilist to advance to the semis.

When is Lovlina Borgohain's quarterfinal bout against Chen Nien-chin?

The two pugilists will square off in the quarterfinals of the welterweight category on July 30. The bout is scheduled to start at 8:48 AM IST.

Where to watch Lovlina Borgohain's quarterfinal bout against Chen Nien-chin?

The official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India were acquired by Sony Sports Network. The quarterfinal bout will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 or Sony Six. Live streams of all the events will be available on Sony LIV. Indian viewers can also watch the Olympics on Doordarshan.

