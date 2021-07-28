Pooja Rani's quarterfinal bout (July 31) schedule and details - When and where to watch, opponent, timings (IST)

Pooja Rani made her way into the quarterfinals of the women's middleweight category with an emphatic win over Algeria's Ichrak Chaib. The 5-0 victory came in a unanimous decision by the referees in her round of 16 bout today.

She next faces China's Li Qian in the quarterfinals. Rani will have to put in her best performance to defeat the Chinese world champion. Here are the details for the quarterfinal bout between the two Asian pugilists.

Olympics 2021: Pooja Rani set to face Li Qian in the quarterfinals of the middleweight category

Li Qian made her way into the quarterfinals after being declared winner against Ireland's Aoife O'Rourke in a unanimous decision by the referees. She is a top-class boxer and has all the experience needed to make it to the next round. The Chinese pugilist won bronze at the Rio Olympics and will look to add to her medal tally in Tokyo.

Pooja Rani has lost to Li Qian twice in her career. When the two pugilists met in the 2014 Asian Games semi-final, Qian reigned supreme. Rani's second loss against Qian came at the Olympic qualifiers in 2020. Again, Qian blocked Pooja Rani's path to the finals.

A fantastic performance by Pooja Rani as she starts her #Tokyo2020 campaign with a clinical 5-0 win over Algeria’s Ichrak Chaib.



She advances to the QFs and is now 1️⃣ win away from the medal matches 👏#Olympics #Boxing #IND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/k9QX5iwmWn — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 28, 2021

Rani had earlier claimed that Li Qian will be one of the top medal contenders in the middleweight category. But the Indian will prepare for the bout hoping for better luck in their third encounter.

When is the quarterfinal bout between Pooja Rani and Li Qian?

Pooja Rani is one win away from a medal in the middleweight (69 to 75kg) category, but next up could be the second-seeded Chinese boxer, Li Qian. Pooja’s QF bout is scheduled for Saturday at 3:36pm IST. #boxing #Tokyo2020 #IndiaAtTokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/hxcEPyFm78 — Santhosh Kumar (@giffy6ty) July 28, 2021

The quarterfinal bout between Pooja Rani and Li Qian is scheduled for July 31 at 3:36 PM IST

Streaming details of the quarterfinal bout between Pooja Rani and Li Qian

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

