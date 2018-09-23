Recap of AIBA Youth Men's World Championships 2018
421 competitors from 78 nations competed in the AIBA Youth World Championships 2018 held at the re-designed Danube Arena in Budapest, Hungary.
India was unable to secure any Gold medals this time as they ended up with two Bronze medals from Bhavesh Kattimani in the Flyweight Division and from Ankit Khatana in the Lightweight division.
In the 2016 edition, the Indian Men's team won Gold in the Light Flyweight from Sachin and Bronze in the Heavyweight from Naman Tanwar.
Men's Light Fly (46-49kg)
Round of 32
18-year-old Barun Singh of India made quick work of the Italian with a unanimous points victory.
Barun Singh Shagolshem (IND) defeated Massimo Spada (ITA) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
Round of 16
Barun Singh faced the tough Uzbeki boxer in the round of 16 and had to employ all his techniques to get past him into the quarterfinals.
Barun Singh Shagolshem (IND) defeated Sodirbek Komolmirzaev (UZB) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
Quarterfinals
Panmod of Thailand assured himself of a medal by getting past Barun Singh of India with a comfortable victory.
Thitisan Panmod (THA) defeated Barun Singh Shagolshem (IND) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
Semifinals
Panmod dominated his tie against Gallagher of Ireland to enter the finals with a split decision victory on points.
Thitisan Panmod (THA) defeated Jude Gallagher (IRL) 4-1 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Jan Paul of Puerto Rico entered the finals after a thrilling encounter with Makhmud of Kazakhstan which ended on a split decision.
Jan Paul Rivera Pizarro (PUR) defeated Makhmud Sabyrkhan (KAZ) 3-2 (27-30, 27-30, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Final
The Thai boxer showed excellent footwork and skill as he floated around the ring and counterpunched effectively to win the Gold by a unanimous decision.
Thitisan Panmod (THA) defeated Jan Paul Rivera Pizarro (PUR) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Standings:
1. Thitisan Panmod (THA) Gold
2. Jan Paul Rivera Pizarro (PUR) Silver
3. Jude Gallagher (IRL) Bronze; Makhmud Sabyrkhan (KAZ) Bronze
5. Barun Singh Shagolshem (IND)
Men's Fly (49-52kg)
Round of 32
Bhavesh of India had a comprehensive victory on points over Tomiuk of Ukraine to enter the round of 16.
Bhavesh Kattimani (IND) defeated Yurii Tomiuk (UKR) 5-0 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Round of 16
Bhavesh defeated Alaee of Iran with two judges voting for a 4 point margin in favor of the Indian.
Bhavesh Kattimani (IND) defeated Mobin Alaee (IRI) 5-0 (29-28, 29-28, 30-26, 29-28, 30-26)
Quarterfinals
Bhavesh confirmed a medal for India after getting past Berhili of Morocco. Two judges gave a tied score whereas the Ireland judge McDermott scored 4 points in favor of the Indian.
Bhavesh Kattimani (IND) defeated Badr Berhili (MAR) 3-0 (30-26, 29-27, 29-27, 28-28, 28-28).
Semifinals
In a thrilling encounter, Stevens of USA's telling body blows with the left followed by the right hook and combination punches earned him the judges favor in a split verdict victory.
Asa Stevens (USA) defeated Bhavesh Kattimani (IND) 3-2 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29)
European youth Champion Price took on Oliveira of Brazil in a spot for the finals. Both boxers unleashed punches to get past each other's defenses. Price adopted his counter-attacking strategy to excellent effect and was menacing with is left hooks, as both with their silky footwork tried to stay out of danger. Price employed three punch combinations and textbook laybacks to find the favor of the judges in a split verdict.
Ivan Hope Price (ENG) defeated Luiz Oliveira (BRA) 3-2 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 27-30, 27-30)
Final
Asa Stevens created a big upset in the Men's Fly finals defeating Ivan Hope Price, a talented youth boxer. The tactics from the United States team of employing feints and staying away from Price's range got them to victory in an exciting contest.
Asa Stevens (USA) defeated Ivan Hope Price (ENG) 5-0 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Standings:
1. Asa Stevens (USA) Gold
2. Ivan Hope Price (ENG) Silver
3. Bhavesh Kattimani (IND) Bronze; Luiz Oliveira (BRA) Bronze
Men's Bantam (56kg)
Round of 32
Akash Kumar surprised everyone by getting past Mc Carthy of Ireland with a unanimous victory on points.
Akash Kumar (IND) defeated Brandon Mc Carthy (IRL) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
Round of 16
The Filipino Southpaw Criztian won against Akash Kumar of India with the Austrian judge Josef Czer being the only one to deliver a tied score.
Criztian Pitt Laurente (PHI) defeated Akash Kumar (IND) 4-0 (29-27, 29-27, 29-27, 29-27, 28-28)
Semifinals
The most consistent youth boxer Khalokov of Uzbekistan used his jabs to excellent effect and followed it up with a combination of punches to breeze past Criztian of Philippines.
Abdumalik Khalokov (UZB) defeated Criztian Pitt Laurente (PHI) 5-0 (30-26, 30-26, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Shumkov of Russia brought an end to Noppharat's hopes of fighting for the Gold with a split decision victory by points.
Vsevolod Shumkov (RUS) defeated Noppharat Thakhui (THA) 4-1 (30-27, 29-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Final
Khalokov of Uzbekistan with his crafty style and marvelous footwork got the better off Shumkov of Russia to clinch the Gold in the Men's Bantamweight category.
Abdumalik Khalokov (UZB) defeated Vsevolod Shumkov (RUS) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Standings:
1. Abdumalik Khalokov (UZB) Gold
2. Vsevolod Shumkov (RUS) Silver
3. Criztian Pitt Laurente (PHI) Bronze; Noppharat Thakhui (THA) Bronze
Men's Light (60kg)
Round of 16
Ankit outboxed the Canadian boxer in a thumping fashion to enter the quarterfinals with a unanimous points victory.
Ankit Khatana (IND) defeated Spencer Wilcox (CAN) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Quarterfinals
Ankit coasted to the semi-finals without breaking a sweat against Nikolai of Denmark with measured punches to score in favor of the judges.
Ankit Khatana (IND) defeated Nikolai Terteryan (DEN) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Semifinals
A flashy display of boxing from Thailand's Atichai Phoemsap proved decisive in overcoming Ankit from India in a battle among two balanced contenders.
Atichai Phoemsap (THA) defeated Ankit Khatana (IND) 3-2 (29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29)
Adrián Krisztofer of Hungary pummeled his way past Madboly of Egypt to secure a place in the finals.
Adrián Krisztofer Orban (HUN) defeated Marawan Mamdouh Mohamed Madboly (EGY) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Final
Phoemsap who is the best boxer from the Asian Boxing Federation lived up to its hopes by clinching the Youth World Championships overcoming Adrian from Hungary.
Atichai Phoemsap (THA) defeated Adrián Krisztofer Orban (HUN) 3-2 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29)
Standings:
1. Atichai Phoemsap (THA) Gold
2. Adrián Krisztofer Orban (HUN) Silver
3. Ankit Khatana (IND) Bronze; Marawan Mamdouh Mohamed Madboly (EGY) Bronze
Men's Light Welter (64kg)
Round of 16
In a thrilling encounter, Molodan from Ukraine defeated Akas from India with a split-decision victory.
Maxsym Molodan (UKR) defeated Akash (IND) 3-2 (29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 28-29, 27-30).
Semifinals
Popov of Russia dominated the encounter against Molodan to book his place in the finals.
Ilia Popov (RUS) defeated Maxsym Molodan (UKR) 4-1 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 27-30)
The Cuban boxer displayed his class as he outscored Samreen of Jordan to enter the Gold medal contest.
Idalberto Umara Iribar (CUB) defeated Bader Osama Majed Samreen (JOR) 5-0 (30-26, 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
Final
Umara Iribar proved a tricky customer with his fancy footwork as he counter-attacked the Russian to take the Gold in the Light Welter division.
Idalberto Umara Iribar (CUB) defeated Ilia Popov (RUS) 3-2 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29)
Standings:
1. Idalberto Umara Iribar (CUB) Gold
2. Ilia Popov (RUS) Silver
3. Maxsym Molodan (UKR) Bronze; Bader Osama Majed Samreen (JOR) Bronze
Men's Welter (69kg)
Round of 16
Konstantin Tibor of Hungary was throwing punches at will as the Indian had no answer succumbing in the round of 16.
Konstantin Tibor Barbosu (HUN) defeated Vijaydeep (IND) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Semifinals
The southpaw from Kazakhstan was regularly striking the Thai boxer with his left hand. He unleashed a big right hook which caught the Thai and sent him reeling down for a knock out victory for Zhakpekov.
Yermakhan Zhakpekov (KAZ) defeated Peerapat Yeasungnoen (THA) Knock Out Rd1 2:11
After a slugfest in round 1, the Russian used his greater height advantage to stay away from the Japanese and use his reach to attack and won on a split decision victory by points.
Dzhambulat Bizhamov (RUS) defeated Patrick Usami Sho (JPN) 4-1 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Final
In a dream final, the European Champion Bizhamov of Russia used his longer reach to great advantage as he nullified the attacks of the Asian Champion Zhakpekov of Kazakhstan to secure the Gold.
Dzhambulat Bizhamov (RUS) defeated Yermakhan Zhakpekov (KAZ) 4-1 (29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Standings:
1. Dzhambulat Bizhamov (RUS) Gold
2. Yermakhan Zhakpekov (KAZ) Silver
3. Patrick Usami Sho (JPN) Bronze; Peerapat Yeasungnoen (THA) Bronze
Men's Middle (75kg)
Round of 32
Tamazov of Uzbekistan proved too powerful for Indian Nitish as he lost the bout on a split decision to exit from the middleweight division.
Navo Tamazov (UZB) defeated Nitin Kumar (IND) 4-1 (30-26, 30-27, 29-27, 29-28, 28-29)
Semifinals
Nurbek of Kazakhstan got the better of his Uzbek opponent in a split verdict to enter the finals.
Nurbek Oralbay (KAZ) defeated Navo Tamazov (UZB) 4-1 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 27-30).
Though Tudsbury penetrated using his left jab and three-punch combinations, the Russian's solid combination punches gained a unanimous decision in his favor.
Daniil Teterev (RUS) defeated Conner Tudsbury (ENG) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28).
Final
Nurbek of Kazakhstan claimed his first World championship medal by defeating the talented Russian Teterev through a split decision to win the Gold.
Nurbek Oralbay (KAZ) defeated Daniil Teterev (RUS) 4-1 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29).
Standings:
1. Nurbek Oralbay (KAZ) Gold
2. Daniil Teterev (RUS) Silver
3. Navo Tamazov (UZB) Bronze; Conner Tudsbury (ENG) Bronze
Men's Light Heavy (81kg)
Round of 32
Axel Yoka of France overpowered Ronak of India with one of the judges voting for a 5 point difference between the two opponents.
Axel Yoka (FRA) defeated Ronak (IND) 5-0 (29-27, 30-26, 30-25, 29-27, 30-27).
Semifinals
Kolesnikov scored valuable points with his Left Hooks and Uppercuts as Chaveco of Cuba was left exposed to lose on unanimous points decision in favor of the Russian.
Ruslan Kolesnikov (RUS) defeated Cristhian Pinder Chaveco (CUB) 5-0 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Sagyndyk Togambay (KAZ) defeated Aliaksei Alfiorau (BLR) Walkover
Final
Kolesnikov of Russia outclassed Togambay of Kazakhstan to secure the Gold with a split decision victory in the Men's Light Heavy division.
Ruslan Kolesnikov (RUS) defeated Sagyndyk Togambay (KAZ) 4-1 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29)
Standings:
1. Ruslan Kolesnikov (RUS) Gold
2. Sagyndyk Togambay (KAZ) Silver
3. Cristhian Pinder Chaveco (CUB) Bronze; Aliaksei Alfiorau (BLR) Bronze
Men's Heavy (91kg)
Semifinals
Aibek Oralbay crushed his Algerian opponent with a unanimous points victory to enter the finals.
Aibek Oralbay (KAZ) defeated Mohamed Amine Hacid (ALG) 5-0 (30-25, 30-26, 30-26, 30-27, 30-27).
Both the Russian and Uzbek fighter displayed a lot of class in a thrilling semi-final with Fedorov winning on a split decision.
Igor Fedorov (RUS) defeated Javokhir Togaymurodov (UZB) 3-2 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 27-30).
Final
Fedorov of Russia overpowered Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan to win the Gold in the Men's heavyweight category.
Igor Fedorov (RUS) defeated Aibek Oralbay (KAZ) 3-2 (29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29)
Standings:
1. Igor Fedorov (RUS) Gold
2. Aibek Oralbay (KAZ) Silver
3. Javokhir Togaymurodov (UZB) Bronze; Mohamed Amine Hacid (ALG) Bronze
Men's Super Heavy (+91kg)
Semifinals
The Russian employed excellent evasive maneuvers to dodge past the Ukranian attacks and countered efficiently to win by a unanimous verdict.
Aleksei Dronov (RUS) defeated Kyrylo Stoianchev (UKR) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Damir Toibay (KAZ) defeated Ahmed Elsawy Awad Elbaz (EGY) Walkover
Final
Russia's Alelsei Dronov dismantled his Kazakh opponent with his power-packed punches. Toibay who had endured two counts in round one left the referee without a choice to stop the contest.
Aleksei Dronov (RUS) defeated Damir Toibay (KAZ) Referee Stops Contest Rd1 1:06
Standings:
1. Aleksei Dronov (RUS) Gold
2. Damir Toibay (KAZ) Silver
3. Ahmed Elsawy Awad Elbaz (EGY) Bronze; Kyrylo Stoianchev (UKR) Bronze