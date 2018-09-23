Recap of AIBA Youth Men's World Championships 2018

421 competitors from 78 nations competed in the AIBA Youth World Championships 2018 held at the re-designed Danube Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

India was unable to secure any Gold medals this time as they ended up with two Bronze medals from Bhavesh Kattimani in the Flyweight Division and from Ankit Khatana in the Lightweight division.

In the 2016 edition, the Indian Men's team won Gold in the Light Flyweight from Sachin and Bronze in the Heavyweight from Naman Tanwar.

Men's Light Fly (46-49kg)

Thitisan Panmod of Thailand in blue with a Right Hook against Jan Paul Rivera of Puerto Rico (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Round of 32

18-year-old Barun Singh of India made quick work of the Italian with a unanimous points victory.

Barun Singh Shagolshem (IND) defeated Massimo Spada (ITA) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Round of 16

Barun Singh faced the tough Uzbeki boxer in the round of 16 and had to employ all his techniques to get past him into the quarterfinals.

Barun Singh Shagolshem (IND) defeated Sodirbek Komolmirzaev (UZB) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Quarterfinals

Panmod of Thailand assured himself of a medal by getting past Barun Singh of India with a comfortable victory.

Thitisan Panmod (THA) defeated Barun Singh Shagolshem (IND) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Semifinals

Panmod dominated his tie against Gallagher of Ireland to enter the finals with a split decision victory on points.

Thitisan Panmod (THA) defeated Jude Gallagher (IRL) 4-1 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Jan Paul of Puerto Rico entered the finals after a thrilling encounter with Makhmud of Kazakhstan which ended on a split decision.

Jan Paul Rivera Pizarro (PUR) defeated Makhmud Sabyrkhan (KAZ) 3-2 (27-30, 27-30, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Final

The Thai boxer showed excellent footwork and skill as he floated around the ring and counterpunched effectively to win the Gold by a unanimous decision.

Thitisan Panmod (THA) defeated Jan Paul Rivera Pizarro (PUR) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Standings:

1. Thitisan Panmod (THA) Gold

2. Jan Paul Rivera Pizarro (PUR) Silver

3. Jude Gallagher (IRL) Bronze; Makhmud Sabyrkhan (KAZ) Bronze

5. Barun Singh Shagolshem (IND)

Men's Fly (49-52kg)

Asa Stevens of USA in Blue in action against Ivan Price of England (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Round of 32

Bhavesh of India had a comprehensive victory on points over Tomiuk of Ukraine to enter the round of 16.

Bhavesh Kattimani (IND) defeated Yurii Tomiuk (UKR) 5-0 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Round of 16

Bhavesh defeated Alaee of Iran with two judges voting for a 4 point margin in favor of the Indian.

Bhavesh Kattimani (IND) defeated Mobin Alaee (IRI) 5-0 (29-28, 29-28, 30-26, 29-28, 30-26)

Quarterfinals

Bhavesh confirmed a medal for India after getting past Berhili of Morocco. Two judges gave a tied score whereas the Ireland judge McDermott scored 4 points in favor of the Indian.

Bhavesh Kattimani (IND) defeated Badr Berhili (MAR) 3-0 (30-26, 29-27, 29-27, 28-28, 28-28).

Semifinals

In a thrilling encounter, Stevens of USA's telling body blows with the left followed by the right hook and combination punches earned him the judges favor in a split verdict victory.

Asa Stevens (USA) defeated Bhavesh Kattimani (IND) 3-2 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29)

European youth Champion Price took on Oliveira of Brazil in a spot for the finals. Both boxers unleashed punches to get past each other's defenses. Price adopted his counter-attacking strategy to excellent effect and was menacing with is left hooks, as both with their silky footwork tried to stay out of danger. Price employed three punch combinations and textbook laybacks to find the favor of the judges in a split verdict.

Ivan Hope Price (ENG) defeated Luiz Oliveira (BRA) 3-2 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 27-30, 27-30)

Final

Asa Stevens created a big upset in the Men's Fly finals defeating Ivan Hope Price, a talented youth boxer. The tactics from the United States team of employing feints and staying away from Price's range got them to victory in an exciting contest.

Asa Stevens (USA) defeated Ivan Hope Price (ENG) 5-0 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Standings:

1. Asa Stevens (USA) Gold

2. Ivan Hope Price (ENG) Silver

3. Bhavesh Kattimani (IND) Bronze; Luiz Oliveira (BRA) Bronze

Men's Bantam (56kg)

Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan in action against Vsevolod Shumkov of Russia (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Round of 32

Akash Kumar surprised everyone by getting past Mc Carthy of Ireland with a unanimous victory on points.

Akash Kumar (IND) defeated Brandon Mc Carthy (IRL) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Round of 16

The Filipino Southpaw Criztian won against Akash Kumar of India with the Austrian judge Josef Czer being the only one to deliver a tied score.

Criztian Pitt Laurente (PHI) defeated Akash Kumar (IND) 4-0 (29-27, 29-27, 29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Semifinals

The most consistent youth boxer Khalokov of Uzbekistan used his jabs to excellent effect and followed it up with a combination of punches to breeze past Criztian of Philippines.

Abdumalik Khalokov (UZB) defeated Criztian Pitt Laurente (PHI) 5-0 (30-26, 30-26, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Shumkov of Russia brought an end to Noppharat's hopes of fighting for the Gold with a split decision victory by points.

Vsevolod Shumkov (RUS) defeated Noppharat Thakhui (THA) 4-1 (30-27, 29-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Final

Khalokov of Uzbekistan with his crafty style and marvelous footwork got the better off Shumkov of Russia to clinch the Gold in the Men's Bantamweight category.

Abdumalik Khalokov (UZB) defeated Vsevolod Shumkov (RUS) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Standings:

1. Abdumalik Khalokov (UZB) Gold

2. Vsevolod Shumkov (RUS) Silver

3. Criztian Pitt Laurente (PHI) Bronze; Noppharat Thakhui (THA) Bronze

Men's Light (60kg)

Atichai Phoemsap of Thailand in Red against Adrián of Hungary in Blue (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Round of 16

Ankit outboxed the Canadian boxer in a thumping fashion to enter the quarterfinals with a unanimous points victory.

Ankit Khatana (IND) defeated Spencer Wilcox (CAN) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Quarterfinals

Ankit coasted to the semi-finals without breaking a sweat against Nikolai of Denmark with measured punches to score in favor of the judges.

Ankit Khatana (IND) defeated Nikolai Terteryan (DEN) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Semifinals

A flashy display of boxing from Thailand's Atichai Phoemsap proved decisive in overcoming Ankit from India in a battle among two balanced contenders.

Atichai Phoemsap (THA) defeated Ankit Khatana (IND) 3-2 (29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29)

Adrián Krisztofer of Hungary pummeled his way past Madboly of Egypt to secure a place in the finals.

Adrián Krisztofer Orban (HUN) defeated Marawan Mamdouh Mohamed Madboly (EGY) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Final

Phoemsap who is the best boxer from the Asian Boxing Federation lived up to its hopes by clinching the Youth World Championships overcoming Adrian from Hungary.

Atichai Phoemsap (THA) defeated Adrián Krisztofer Orban (HUN) 3-2 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29)

Standings:

1. Atichai Phoemsap (THA) Gold

2. Adrián Krisztofer Orban (HUN) Silver

3. Ankit Khatana (IND) Bronze; Marawan Mamdouh Mohamed Madboly (EGY) Bronze

Men's Light Welter (64kg)

Iribar of Cuba in Red got Popov of Russia flush on the face with a left Uppercut (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Round of 16

In a thrilling encounter, Molodan from Ukraine defeated Akas from India with a split-decision victory.

Maxsym Molodan (UKR) defeated Akash (IND) 3-2 (29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 28-29, 27-30).

Semifinals

Popov of Russia dominated the encounter against Molodan to book his place in the finals.

Ilia Popov (RUS) defeated Maxsym Molodan (UKR) 4-1 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 27-30)

The Cuban boxer displayed his class as he outscored Samreen of Jordan to enter the Gold medal contest.

Idalberto Umara Iribar (CUB) defeated Bader Osama Majed Samreen (JOR) 5-0 (30-26, 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Final

Umara Iribar proved a tricky customer with his fancy footwork as he counter-attacked the Russian to take the Gold in the Light Welter division.

Idalberto Umara Iribar (CUB) defeated Ilia Popov (RUS) 3-2 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29)

Standings:

1. Idalberto Umara Iribar (CUB) Gold

2. Ilia Popov (RUS) Silver

3. Maxsym Molodan (UKR) Bronze; Bader Osama Majed Samreen (JOR) Bronze

Men's Welter (69kg)

Dzhambulat Bizhamov of Russia was declared the best Boxer in the Men's section

Round of 16

Konstantin Tibor of Hungary was throwing punches at will as the Indian had no answer succumbing in the round of 16.

Konstantin Tibor Barbosu (HUN) defeated Vijaydeep (IND) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Semifinals

The southpaw from Kazakhstan was regularly striking the Thai boxer with his left hand. He unleashed a big right hook which caught the Thai and sent him reeling down for a knock out victory for Zhakpekov.

Yermakhan Zhakpekov (KAZ) defeated Peerapat Yeasungnoen (THA) Knock Out Rd1 2:11

After a slugfest in round 1, the Russian used his greater height advantage to stay away from the Japanese and use his reach to attack and won on a split decision victory by points.

Dzhambulat Bizhamov (RUS) defeated Patrick Usami Sho (JPN) 4-1 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Final

In a dream final, the European Champion Bizhamov of Russia used his longer reach to great advantage as he nullified the attacks of the Asian Champion Zhakpekov of Kazakhstan to secure the Gold.

Dzhambulat Bizhamov (RUS) defeated Yermakhan Zhakpekov (KAZ) 4-1 (29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Standings:

1. Dzhambulat Bizhamov (RUS) Gold

2. Yermakhan Zhakpekov (KAZ) Silver

3. Patrick Usami Sho (JPN) Bronze; Peerapat Yeasungnoen (THA) Bronze

Men's Middle (75kg)

Nurbek of Kazakhstan in Blue facing off against Teterev of Russia (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Round of 32

Tamazov of Uzbekistan proved too powerful for Indian Nitish as he lost the bout on a split decision to exit from the middleweight division.

Navo Tamazov (UZB) defeated Nitin Kumar (IND) 4-1 (30-26, 30-27, 29-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Semifinals

Nurbek of Kazakhstan got the better of his Uzbek opponent in a split verdict to enter the finals.

Nurbek Oralbay (KAZ) defeated Navo Tamazov (UZB) 4-1 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 27-30).

Though Tudsbury penetrated using his left jab and three-punch combinations, the Russian's solid combination punches gained a unanimous decision in his favor.

Daniil Teterev (RUS) defeated Conner Tudsbury (ENG) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Final

Nurbek of Kazakhstan claimed his first World championship medal by defeating the talented Russian Teterev through a split decision to win the Gold.

Nurbek Oralbay (KAZ) defeated Daniil Teterev (RUS) 4-1 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29).

Standings:

1. Nurbek Oralbay (KAZ) Gold

2. Daniil Teterev (RUS) Silver

3. Navo Tamazov (UZB) Bronze; Conner Tudsbury (ENG) Bronze

Men's Light Heavy (81kg)

Kolesnikov of Russia in Red in action against Sagyndyk of Kazakhstan in Blue (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Round of 32

Axel Yoka of France overpowered Ronak of India with one of the judges voting for a 5 point difference between the two opponents.

Axel Yoka (FRA) defeated Ronak (IND) 5-0 (29-27, 30-26, 30-25, 29-27, 30-27).

Semifinals

Kolesnikov scored valuable points with his Left Hooks and Uppercuts as Chaveco of Cuba was left exposed to lose on unanimous points decision in favor of the Russian.

Ruslan Kolesnikov (RUS) defeated Cristhian Pinder Chaveco (CUB) 5-0 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sagyndyk Togambay (KAZ) defeated Aliaksei Alfiorau (BLR) Walkover

Final

Kolesnikov of Russia outclassed Togambay of Kazakhstan to secure the Gold with a split decision victory in the Men's Light Heavy division.

Ruslan Kolesnikov (RUS) defeated Sagyndyk Togambay (KAZ) 4-1 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Standings:

1. Ruslan Kolesnikov (RUS) Gold

2. Sagyndyk Togambay (KAZ) Silver

3. Cristhian Pinder Chaveco (CUB) Bronze; Aliaksei Alfiorau (BLR) Bronze

Men's Heavy (91kg)

Fedorov of Russia in Blue caught Aibek of Kazakhstan with a Left Hook (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Semifinals

Aibek Oralbay crushed his Algerian opponent with a unanimous points victory to enter the finals.

Aibek Oralbay (KAZ) defeated Mohamed Amine Hacid (ALG) 5-0 (30-25, 30-26, 30-26, 30-27, 30-27).

Both the Russian and Uzbek fighter displayed a lot of class in a thrilling semi-final with Fedorov winning on a split decision.

Igor Fedorov (RUS) defeated Javokhir Togaymurodov (UZB) 3-2 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 27-30).

Final

Fedorov of Russia overpowered Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan to win the Gold in the Men's heavyweight category.

Igor Fedorov (RUS) defeated Aibek Oralbay (KAZ) 3-2 (29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29)

Standings:

1. Igor Fedorov (RUS) Gold

2. Aibek Oralbay (KAZ) Silver

3. Javokhir Togaymurodov (UZB) Bronze; Mohamed Amine Hacid (ALG) Bronze

Men's Super Heavy (+91kg)

Dronov of Russia in Red with a big Left Hand against Damir Toibay of Kazakhstan (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Semifinals

The Russian employed excellent evasive maneuvers to dodge past the Ukranian attacks and countered efficiently to win by a unanimous verdict.

Aleksei Dronov (RUS) defeated Kyrylo Stoianchev (UKR) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Damir Toibay (KAZ) defeated Ahmed Elsawy Awad Elbaz (EGY) Walkover

Final

Russia's Alelsei Dronov dismantled his Kazakh opponent with his power-packed punches. Toibay who had endured two counts in round one left the referee without a choice to stop the contest.

Aleksei Dronov (RUS) defeated Damir Toibay (KAZ) Referee Stops Contest Rd1 1:06

Standings:

1. Aleksei Dronov (RUS) Gold

2. Damir Toibay (KAZ) Silver

3. Ahmed Elsawy Awad Elbaz (EGY) Bronze; Kyrylo Stoianchev (UKR) Bronze