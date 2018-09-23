Recap of AIBA Youth Women's World Championships 2018 - Nitu and Sakshi successfully defend their World titles

The Indian Girls were unable to replicate their 2017 performance when they won Five Gold medals and Two Bronze in Guwahati, India.

At the 2018 edition in Budapest, India secured 2 Golds, 2 Silvers, and 2 Bronze medals. Nitu and Sakshi fought brilliantly to defend their World Championship title. Astha Pahwa who was fielded one division higher in the middleweight division won Bronze. Neha Yadav retained the Bronze she had won in 2017.

Women's Light Fly (45-48kg)

Nitu of India in Blue unleashes a Left Hook on Meekoon of Thailand (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Round of 16

Nitu pummeled Zakifova with her straight right-hand punches, which got a standing count in round two and she followed it up with a left hook in round three which knocked the Bulgarian out. The referee rightfully stopped the contest to prevent the Bulgarian from getting injured.

Nitu Ghanghas (IND) defeated Melek Aynurova Zakifova (BUL) Referee Stops Contest Rd 3 1:10

Quarterfinals

Nitu Ghanghas from India pummeled Klotzer, and as the German boxer was struggling with her defensive technique, forced the referee to stop the bout.

Nitu Ghanghas (IND) defeated Maxi Klotzer (GER) Referee Stops Contest Rd 1 3:00

Semifinals

Indian southpaw Nitu was involved in a spectacular contest with Anel Kudaibergen of Kazakstan, emerged victorious by landing more punches in the right areas in a split decision verdict by points.

Nitu Ghanghas (IND) defeated Anel Kudaibergen (KAZ) 3-2 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 27-30, 28-29)

Meekoon of Thailand proved very powerful, landing heavy punches with her Right hand to knock out the Russian. The Russian with two standing counts in round 2 forced the referee to stop the contest after she received a third straight punch which landed flush on the face of the Russian.

Nillada Meekoon (THA) defeated Kseniia Beschastnova (RUS) Referee Stops Contest Rd 2 1:20

Final

Defending Champion Nitu Ghanghas retained the Gold in style with a comfortable victory over Meekoon of Thailand. Nitu had to employ different tactics to get over a defensive Meekoon which ended on a split verdict from the judges.

Nitu Ghanghas (IND) defeated Nillada Meekoon (THA) 4-1 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Standings:

1. Nitu Ghanghas (IND) Gold

2. Nillada Meekoon (THA) Silver

3. Anel Kudaibergen (KAZ) Bronze; Kseniia Beschastnova (RUS) Bronze

Women's Fly (48-51kg)

Destiny Garcia of USA in Red produces a big Left Hook against Anamika of India (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Round of 32

Anamika of India had a field day with all the five judges scoring in her favor for a unanimous victory on points over Stoeva of Bulgaria.

Anamika (IND) defeated Goryana Stoeva (BUL) 5-0 (30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Round of 16

Anamika of India inflicted a lot of damage on Ting which forced the referee to stop the contest with more than two mins to go in round 2.

Anamika (IND) defeated Ting-Fang Lin (TPE) Referee Stops Contest Rd 2 2:22

Quarterfinals

Anamika from India booked herself a medal by getting past Martina of Italy through a split decision. The pocket-sized dynamite held an excellent defensive technique to thwart the attacks from the Italian and gained points through a combination of punches to end on the victorious side.

Anamika (IND) defeated Martina La Piana (ITA) 4-1 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Semifinals

The diminutive Indian took the lanky Thai boxer by surprise as her punches were forceful in earning the judges verdict for a unanimous victory by points.

Anamika (IND) defeated Kittiya Nampai (THA) 5-0 (30-25, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Destiny Garcia avenged her defeat in the last year's championship by defeating Abdraimova of Kazakhstan in a thrilling encounter with the American boxer finding the judge's favor in a split decision victory.

Heaven Destiny Garcia (USA) defeated Zhansaya Abdraimova (KAZ) 3-2 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29, 27-30)

Final

In one of the most exciting matches of the tournament Garcia of USA overcame Anamika of India to clinch the Gold. Garcia used her jabs effectively coupled with body blows to wear down the Indian and followed it up with combination punches to gain valuable points to find the favor of the judges in a split verdict.

Heaven Destiny Garcia (USA) defeated Anamika (IND) 4-1 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Standings:

1. Heaven Destiny Garcia (USA) Gold no

2. Anamika (IND) Silver

3. Zhansaya Abdraimova (KAZ) Bronze; Kittiya Nampai (THA) Bronze

Women's Bantam 54

Iyana Verduzco of USA in Red in action against Yeslyamgali of Kazakhstan (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Quarterfinals

Divya Pawar found it hard to get past a technically sound Yeslyamgali of Kazakstan to lose the bout on a split decision.

Aizada Yeslyamgali (KAZ) defeated Divya Pawar (IND) 3-1 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-28, 27-30).

Semifinals

Yeslyamgali of Kazakhstan dominated the bout with combination punches to the face and body of her Thai opponent to coast to a comfortable victory in the semifinal encounter.

Aizada Yeslyamgali (KAZ) defeated Phonnapa Lapan (THA) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Verduzco used her right Hooks to great effect against Guldagi of Turkey to enter the final with a split decision victory.

Iyana Verduzco (USA) defeated Aycan Guldagi (TUR) 4-1 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 27-30)

Final

Iyana Verduzco popularly known as "Right Hook Roxy" claimed the Gold in the Bantamweight with a stylish performance over Yeslyamgali of Kazakhstan.

Iyana Verduzco (USA) defeated Aizada Yeslyamgali (KAZ) 4-1 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 27-30)

Standings:

1. Iyana Verduzco (USA) Gold

2. Aizada Yeslyamgali (KAZ) Silver

3. Phonnapa Lapan (THA) Bronze; Aycan Guldagi (TUR) Bronze

5. Divya Pawar (IND)

Women's Feather (54-57kg)

Sakshi of India in Red in action against Nikolina of Croatia (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Round of 16

Sakshi from India destroyed the Hungarian boxer in spectacular style with a unanimous points victory to enter the Quarterfinals.

Sakshi Ghanghas (IND) defeated Viktoria Matesz (HUN) 5-0 (30-24, 30-26, 30-26, 30-27, 30-27).

Quarterfinals

Sakshi crushed Russia's Rodionova gaining a unanimous points victory to move into the semifinals. The fleet-footed Indian swayed back from the Russian's punches to land hers on the counter to enter the semis.

Sakshi Ghanghas (IND) defeated Valeriia Rodionova (RUS) 5-0 (30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 29-27, 29-28).

Semifinals

The fleet-footed Indian dominated her fight against Aquino of America connecting her punches at will. The American punches landed in the air as the Indian skilfully moved around the ring to avoid it.

Sakshi Ghanghas (IND) defeated Isamary Aquino (USA) 5-0 (30-25, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

The Croatian used her reach to counter-punch her opponent as the Japanese had to make all the effort to get into a striking distance to land her punches. Cacia won the contest with all the five judges ruling in her favor.

Nikolina Cacia (CRO) defeated Sena Irie (JPN) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Final

Sakshi won her third Gold medal at the World Championships by punching out Cacia of Croatia as the referee stopped the contest with a minute to go in the third round.

Sakshi Ghanghas (IND) defeated Nikolina Cacia (CRO) Referee Stops Contest Rd 3 1:00

Standings:

1. Sakshi Ghanghas (IND) Gold

2. Nikolina Cacia (CRO) Silver

3. Isamary Aquino (USA) Bronze; Sena Irie (JPN) Bronze

Women's Light (57-60kg)

Dubois of England in Red lands a punch against Asatrian of Russia (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Round of 16

Jony of India landed heavy punches to outscore Fruean nicknamed "The Phoenix" from Newzealand.

Jony (IND) defeated Pelea Fruean (NZL) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Quarterfinals

Indian boxer Jony powered her way into the semifinals by outscoring the Chinese boxer on points.

Jony (IND) defeated Yibing Chen (CHN) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Semifinals

Caroline who struggled initially to land her punches against Santos scored body blows with her left followed by a stinging right hand which left Santos worrying. That set the tone for the rest of the match as Caroline entered the final with a comprehensive victory.

Caroline Sara Dubois (ENG) defeated Rebeca Santos (BRA) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Even though Jony of India tried her best to keep on par with the Russian, but the judges handed a unanimous verdict to Astarian since most of her punches scored in the expected areas.

Nune Asatrian (RUS) defeated Jony (IND) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Final

Dubois of England powered her way to Gold with counter-punches and fantastic footwork to defeat Asatrian of Russia.

Caroline Sara Dubois (ENG) defeated Nune Asatrian (RUS) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Standings:

1. Caroline Sara Dubois (ENG) Gold

2. Nune Asatrian (RUS) Silver

3. Rebeca Santos (BRA) Bronze; Jony (IND) Bronze

Women's Light Welter (64kg)

Manisha of India in Red receiving a Left Hook from Gemma Paige of England (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Quarterfinals

Manisha got the better of Miroslava of Slovakia with the Cuban judge scoring 5 points in favor of the Indian. She reeled off points at will with combination punches which got the Slovakian into a standing count in round 1. She won the bout on a split verdict to progress to the semis.

Manisha (IND) defeated Miroslava Jedinakova (SVK) 4-1 (30-25, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29).

Semifinals

Manisha packed a lot of power in her punches to drown the Hungarian to a standing count with a right Hook in the third round to win on a split decision by points.

Manisha (IND) defeated Veronika Villas (HUN) 4-1 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Richardson of England mounted the pressure on her Russian opponent from the start with some quick three punch combinations resulting in a unanimous victory for the English boxer.

Gemma Paige Richardson (ENG) defeated Lanna Maliuganova (RUS) 5-0 (30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Final

Richardson found the perfect range to thwart Manisha's evasive maneuvers to clinch the Gold in the Women's Light Welter category.

Gemma Paige Richardson (ENG) defeated Manisha (IND) 5-0 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Standings:

1. Gemma Paige Richardson (ENG) Gold

2. Manisha (IND) Silver

3. Veronika Villas (HUN) Bronze; Lanna Maliuganova (RUS) Bronze

Women's Welter (64-69kg)

Cavanagh of Canada in Blue is in action against Kabakova of Russia (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Round of 16

Lalita (IND) defeated Baison Manikon (THA) Walkover

Quarterfinals

Popp of Germany proved too hot for the Indian as she took blow after blow with the referee bringing the contest to an end in the second round.

Alina Popp (GER) defeated Lalita (IND) Referee Stops Contest Rd 3 2:48

Semifinals

Kabakova repeatedly stunned Alina Popp of Germany with her three punch combination attack as she racked up valuable points to win a split verdict from the judges.

Angelina Kabakova (RUS) defeated Alina Popp (GER) 4-1 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Fancied Canadian boxer Cavanagh produced telling body blows to unsettle Goodyear of England to romp towards the Gold medal contest with a unanimous points victory in her semifinal encounter.

Charlie Cavanagh (CAN) defeated Paige Goodyear (ENG) 5-0 (30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Final

Charlie Cavanagh became the first Youth World Champion for Canada after she clinched the Gold defeating Kabakova of Russia. She was also declared the best Women boxer of the event.

Charlie Cavanagh (CAN) defeated Angelina Kabakova (RUS) 5-0 (29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Standings:

1. Charlie Cavanagh (CAN) Gold

2. Angelina Kabakova (RUS) Silver

3. Alina Popp (GER) Bronze; Paige Goodyear (ENG) Bronze

5. Lalita (IND)

Women's Middle (69-75kg)

Shamonova of Russia in Red unleashes a big Left Hook against Tallya of France (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Quarterfinals

Astha Pahwa from India defeated Selaj of Albania in a split decision to secure a medal for the country. The Indian employed excellent laybacks and followed it up with three-punch combinations to dominate the bout throughout in all the three rounds.

Astha Pahwa (IND) defeated Elsidita Selaj (ALB) 4-1 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29).

Semifinals

The tall French boxer took complete advantage of her height and greater reach as she pummeled the Indian with a combination of punches. Astha Pahwa showed great determination and skill in getting closer to Tallya but was unable to land the punches with great effect as the retaliation from the French boxer landed her in trouble.

Tallya Brillaux (FRA) defeated Astha Pahwa (IND) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

The Russian boxer powered her way to the Gold medal contest with her left hooks packing a punch. Georgia of England had a standing count in the final round and was outclassed by Shamonova in a unanimous victory by points.

Anastasiia Shamonova (RUS) defeated Georgia O' Connor (ENG) 5-0 (30-26, 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Final

Shamonova of Russia pummeled Tallya of France with relentless attacks and never allowed the French women to settle down in winning the Gold in the Middleweight category.

Anastasiia Shamonova (RUS) defeated Tallya Brillaux (FRA) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Standings:

1. Anastasiia Shamonova (RUS) Gold

2. Tallya Brillaux (FRA) Silver

3. Astha Pahwa (IND) Bronze; Georgia O' Connor (ENG) Bronze

Women's Light Heavy (81kg)

Rybak of Russia in Blue lands a left hand against Sadykova of Kazakhstan (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Semifinals

Rybak of Russia was too hot to handle for Sakshi as she settled for a Bronze medal in her semifinal bout.

Anastasiia Rybak (RUS) defeated Sakshi Umesh Gaidhani (IND) 5-0 (30-25, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Sadykova had a comprehensive victory over Karolina of Ukraine to book a place in the Gold medal match.

Guzal Sadykova (KAZ) defeated Karolina Makhno (UKR) 5-0 (29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Final

Anastasiia Rybak of Russia avenged her defeat at the 2017 Youth World Championships by defeating Sadykova of Kazakhstan in a close encounter.

Anastasiia Rybak (RUS) defeated Guzal Sadykova (KAZ) 3-2 (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29)

Standings:

1. Anastasiia Rybak (RUS) Gold

2. Guzal Sadykova (KAZ) Silver

3. Karolina Makhno (UKR) Bronze; Sakshi Umesh Gaidhani (IND) Bronze

Women's Heavy (+81kg)

Islambekova of Kazakhstan in Red produces a big Right Hook against Lovchynska of Ukraine (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

Semifinals

The Ukranian constantly attacked the Indian with her Left Jabs, Hooks and body blow for which the Indian had no answer as she lost 0-5 in the semi-final encounter.

Mariia Lovchynska (UKR) defeated Neha Yadav (IND) 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Final

Islambekova from Kazakhstan dominated the center of the ring and controlled the bout to secure the Gold in the women's Heavy category against Lovchynska of Ukraine.

Dina Islambekova (KAZ) defeated Mariia Lovchynska (UKR) 4-1 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Standings:

1. Dina Islambekova (KAZ) Gold

2. Mariia Lovchynska (UKR) Silver

3. Neha Yadav (IND) Bronze