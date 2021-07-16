State-wise split: Where do the Tokyo Olympic-bound Indian boxers come from?

The Tokyo Olympic-bound Indian Boxing Contingent had an extraordinary outing at the latest Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers held in Amman, Jordan.

The group of 9 pugilists ended their campaign with a record-shattering medal tally of 15, which comprised of two gold, five silver and eight bronze medals. It exhibited their preparedness ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Ahead of the Summer Olympics, let us take a look at where these boxers hail from in India.

Boxers hailing from Haryana

Amit Panghal (52kg Category): World No.1 boxer Amit Panghal hails from the cradle of boxing in India - Haryana. He has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and is the top medal prospect at the Summer Games. He is the reigning Asian Games Champion. Panghal also scripted history after becoming the first boxer ever to win a silver medal at the Asian Boxing Championship during his latest outing.

Vikas Krishan(69kg Category): Veteran boxer Vikas Krishan belongs to Bhiwani district, Haryana. He is all set to make his 3rd Olympic appearance this year and this time he is expecting to return with a medal in his hand. Vikas is the second boxer after Vijender Singh to make most Olympic apearances for India.

Pooja Rani(75kg Category): The middleweight boxer Pooja Rani hails from Haryana. After witnessing all the major blows in her career, it's time for her to own the ring and taste Olympic glory. The 2019 Asian Boxing Championship and Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers gold medallist is one of the major contenders for bagging a medal this year.

Manish Kaushik (63kg Category): Manish Kaushik hails from Bhiwani, Haryana.The Commonwealth Games and World Championships medallist was the last and final pugilist to book their berth for the Tokyo Olympics. He now has a chance to make the pot sweeter and win an Olympic Medal.

Boxer from Manipur

Mary Kom (51kg Category): Six-time world champion Mary Kom belongs to Kangathei, Manipur. The boxing great is a pioneer and flagbearer of Indian boxing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in true sense and will also look to lead the team in the medal tally.

Boxer hailing from Uttar Pradesh

Satish Kumar(91kg Category): The heavyweight boxer Satish Kumar is from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Satish, who has missed out on big championships like the World Championship and the 2016 Rio Olympics in the past due to injury, will look to compensate for it this time when he enters the ring at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Boxer hailing from Punjab

Simranjit Kaur (60kg Category): Hailing from a boxer's family in Ludhiana Punjab, it was natural that Simranjit was inclined towards the sport. She became the first female from Punjab to qualify for the Olympics.

Boxer hailing from Himachal Pradesh

Ashish Kumar(75kg category): The 26-year-old boxer hails from the Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. His dominant display during his recent outings will give him a major boost, as he is all set to make his Olympic debut in the 75kg middleweight category.

Boxers hailing from Assam

Lovlina Borgohain (69kg Category): Lovlina Borgohain belongs to Golaghat, Assam. She secured her Olympic berth in the 69 kg category and is the first ever sportswoman from Assam to qualify for the Olympics.

