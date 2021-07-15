Olympics ki Aasha: How Amit Panghal became one of India's top boxers

Amit Panghal is one of the best boxers India has ever produced. The 25-year-old has been punching above his weight over the last few years and displayed exceptional performances at major international boxing tournaments.

Amit Panghal hails from the state of Haryana, where many boxers like Vijender Singh, Vikas Krishan Yadav, Jai Bhagwan, Akhil Kumar, Pinki Jangra, Sonia Lather, Manoj Kumar, Paramjeet Samota and others have made the country proud with their extraordinary success.

The Rohtak boxer's performance at the 2021 Asian Boxing Championships, where he won a silver medal, gave Amit the confidence to try to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The last time India won an Olympic medal in men's boxing was in 2008 when Vijender Singh bagged a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics. Panghal aims to end that drought.

Boxing is one of the many medal prospects for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which is slated to take place this month.

Amit Panghal's brother sacrifice led him to becoming a boxing champion

Amit Panghal comes from a humble family background. His father, Vijender Singh Panghal, is a farmer. Amit's older brother Ajay Panghal is a former amateur boxer and he is currently serving in the Indian army.

Ajay Panghal wanted to be a boxer but his father could only afford the training for either of his sons. Thus, Ajay decided to give up his boxing dream and insisted Amit Panghal take up the sport. The 25-year-old joined the Sir Chotturam Boxing Academy in Rohtak, where he trained under Anil Dhankar.

Under the tutelage of Anil Dhankar, Amit Panghal began to take off. His first career breakthrough came in 2016 when he won a gold medal at the National Boxing Championships. In 2018, Amit Panghal won the silver medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. That year, the Haryana boxer clinched the gold medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In 2019, Amit Panghal took home the gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships. That year, he became the first Indian pugilist to win the silver medal at the AIBA World Boxing Championships. At the 2020 Boxing World Cup, Amit Panghal clinched the gold medal after getting a walkover in Cologne, Germany.

Amit Panghal aims for Olympic gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Amit Panghal qualified for his debut Summer Games at the Tokyo Olympics after winning the quarterfinal of the 52 kg category at the Asia Oceania Qualifier last year. Now, the 25-year-old has his eye set on bringing home the coveted gold medal from the quadrennial event in Japan.

Amit Panghal is very grateful to the government for its support. He said:

"The government of India has supported us a lot for the Olympics. They have provided all the facilities for the training"

Amit Panghal will enter the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as the top seed in the men's flyweight category. His campaign will begin on 26th July 2021.

