10 Indian athletes who can win medals at the Tokyo Olympics

With the Tokyo Olympics drawing closer, the Indian contingent is all set for a strong showing. India will send its biggest ever squad to Tokyo, with top medal prospects in shooting, boxing, badminton and wrestling. Fans will hope for a double-digit medal tally and a better performance than the 2016 Rio Olympics, where India won a meagre two medals - a silver and a bronze.

We take a look at India's top 10 athletes across various sports who could win a medal in their respective events.

India's medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics

#1 PV Sindhu (Badminton) - The ace shuttler from Hyderabad is a firm favorite to grab the gold after Carolina Marin's exit due to injury. The world No.7 won silver in Rio and will look to go one step further this time. Japan's Akane Yamaguchi and Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying will be her top opponents. However, with her strong attack and new-found tactics in defense, Sindhu could go all the way.

#2 Mary Kom (Boxing) - The Indian boxer needs no introduction. Competing in the 51kg category, Mary Kom will hope to improve on her bronze from 2012. After failing to qualify for the 2016 Olympics, she needs a strong come-back at the Olympic stage.

CLASS ACT!💪@MangteC shows the world how to win a bout as she booked her ticket for the second Olympic Games and stormed into the semis with a classic display of counter boxing against IMagno of 🇵🇭. She becomes the 7⃣🇮🇳 to book quota for #Tokyo2020. Congrats Champ. 👏#boxing pic.twitter.com/JDIpACihbj — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) March 9, 2020

#3 Amit Panghal (Boxing) - In the leadup to Tokyo, Amit Panghal has enjoyed good form and registered impressive wins. He won a gold at the 2019 Asian Boxing Championships, which turned to silver in 2021. He was the first Indian to win a silver at the AIBA World Boxing Championships. Panghal competes in the 52kg category.

#4 Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) - Vinesh Phogat's Olympic campaign had a disastrous end in 2016 when she was injured in an illegal move by her opponent. Phogat will look to secure a medal in the 53kg women's wrestling in Tokyo. If she was a favorite in Rio, her record has only improved ever since. She won a bronze at the 2019 World Championships and a gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. If she can overcome Japan's Mayu Mukaida, Phogat will be the favorite to win a first wrestling gold for India.

Vinesh Phogat will be competing in the women's 53kg category

#5 Bajrang Punia (Wrestling) - Punia competes in the men's 65kg category. The world No.2 has performed well in the build up to the games, securing a bronze at the 2019 World Championships. He also clinched the gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. However, the 65kg category features a strong field, including Japan's Takuto Otoguro and the reigning world champion Gadzhimurad Rashidov. Beating them will be an uphill task for Punia.

#6 Neeraj Chopra (Athletics) - The javelin thrower from Haryana has been in the limelight thanks to his impressive results over the past few years. The 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medal winner will try to breach the 90m mark and stay in the hunt for a podium finish. His current best of 88.07m is a national record but Chopra will need to do better to beat the likes of Germany's Johannes Vetter and Trinidad and Tobaggo's Keshorn Walcott.

Neeraj Chopra will be looking to break the 90m barrier

#7 Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting) - Mirabai Chanu is the only Indian weightlifter at the Tokyo Olympics. Competing in the 49kg category, she has produced good results in the leadup to Tokyo. She won a gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. To overcome the bitter disappointment of the Rio Olympics and challenge China's Jiang Huihua and Hou Zhihui, Chanu will have to produce her best showing at the Games. Her recent world record lift of 119kg will give her confidence.

#8 Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting) - Shooting remains India's best chance to clinch a gold. The 19-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary will lead the charge in the 10m air pistol event. The UP lad recently won a bronze at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek and a silver at the New Delhi ISSF World Cup. Apart from the individual event, he will also partner with Manu Bhaker for the mixed team event.

#9 Manu Bhaker (Shooting) - Manu Bhaker is another shooting sensation. Her wins at the 2018 Asian Games and ISSF World Cups have gained international attention. In Tokyo, she is the favorite at the 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events. Pairing with Chaudhary in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, Bhaker has won 6 medals - 5 golds and a silver - at the ISSF World Cups.

#10 Men's Hockey Team - The Indian hockey team will once again have heavy expectations on their shoulders. India have had a good run in the past couple of years with wins against Belgium and the Netherlands in the pro-league. Led by Manpreet Singh, they have the potential to upgrade their eighth place in Rio to a medal in Tokyo.

