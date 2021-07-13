Tokyo Olympics 2021 | India boxing team schedule and timings

The Indian boxing contingent is heading to the Tokyo Olympics 2021 and a rich medal haul is expected from the Indian pugilists. The boxing team has a good blend of youth and experience heading into the Games.

At 38, Olympic bronze medalist MC Mary Kom is the oldest boxer in the Indian team, while Lovlina Borgohain is the youngest member of the boxing squad aged just 23. Amit Panghal is the highest ranked boxer within the team. He is world number 1 in his weight category.

Nine Indian boxers have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2021. They are:

Amit Panghal (Men's Flyweight: 52kg), Manish Kaushik (Men's Lightweight: 63kg), Vikas Krishnan (Men's Welterweight: 69kg), Ashish Kumar (Men's Light Heavyweight: 75kg), Satish Kumar (Men's Heavyweight: 91kg), MC Mary Kom (Women's Flyweight: 51kg), Pooja Rani (Women's Middleweight: 75kg), Simranjit Kaur (Women's Lightweight: 60kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (Women's Welterweight: 69kg).

The Indian boxing team is certainly one to watch out for at Tokyo's Kokugikan Arena.

India's schedule for boxing at the Tokyo Olympics 2021

The Indian boxing contingent will take part in events spread across the days between July 24 and August 8. The boxing events are scheduled as follows:

Boxing Events - July

24 July: Women's Welter - Preliminaries - Round of 32, Men's Welter - Preliminaries - Round of 32, Men's Heavy - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Time: 7.30 AM to 11.00 AM and 1.30 PM to 5.00 PM

25 July: Women's Fly - Preliminaries - Round of 32, Women's Middle - Preliminaries - Round of 32, Men's Light - Preliminaries - Round of 32, Men's Light Heavy - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Time: 7.30 AM to 11.15 AM and 1.30 PM to 5.30 PM

26 July: Men's Fly - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Time: 7.30 AM to 11.15 AM and 1.30 PM to 5.30 PM

27 July: Men's Welter - Preliminaries - Round of 16, Men's Heavy - Preliminaries - Round of 16, Women's Light - Preliminaries - Round of 32, Women's Welter - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Time: 7.30 AM to 11.15 AM and 1.30 PM to 5.15 PM

28 July: Women's Middle - Preliminaries - Round of 16, Men's Light Heavy - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Time: 7.30 AM to 11.15 AM and 1.30 PM to 5.15 PM

29 July: Women's Fly - Preliminaries - Round of 16

Time: 7.30 AM to 10: 30 AM and 1.30 PM to 4:30 PM

30 July: Women's Light - Preliminaries - Round of 16, Women's Welter Quarterfinals, Men's Welter Quarterfinals, Men's Light Heavy Quarterfinals, Men's Heavy Quarterfinals

Time: 7.30 AM to 10.30 AM and 1.30 PM to 4:30 PM

31 July: Men's Fly - Preliminaries - Round 16, Men's Light - Preliminaries - Round of 16, Women's Middle QuarterFinals

Time: 7.30 AM to 10.25 AM and 1.30 PM to 4.25 PM

Boxing Events - August

1 August: Women's Fly Quarterfinals, Men's Welter Semifinal, Men's Light Heavy Semifinal

Time: 7.30 AM to 10.10 AM and 1.30 PM to 4.10 PM

NO BOXING EVENT IS SCHEDULED FOR 2 AUGUST

3 August: Men's Fly Quarterfinals, Men's Light Quarterfinals, Men's Heavy Semifinal, Women's Light Quarterfinals, Men's Welter Final, Men's Welter Final Victory Ceremony

Time: 7.30 AM to 10.10 AM and 1.30 PM to 4.10 PM

4 August: Women's Fly Semifinals, Women's Welter Semifinals, Men's Light Heavy Final, Men's Light Heavy Victory Ceremony

Time: 11.00 AM to 2.40 PM

5 August: Women's Light Semifinals, Men's Fly Semifinals

Time: 11.00 AM to 2.40 PM

6 August: Women's Middle Semifinals, Men's Light Semifinals, Men's Heavy Final, Men's Heavy Victory Ceremony

Time: 11.00 AM to 12.10 PM

7 August: Men's Fly Final, Women's Fly Final, Men's Fly Victory Ceremony, Women's Fly Victory Ceremony, Women's Welter Final, Women's Welter Victory Ceremony

Time: 11.00 AM to 12.25 PM

8 August: Women's Light Final, Men's Light Final, Women's Light Victory Ceremony, Women's Middle Final, Men's Light Victory Ceremony, Women's Middle Victory Ceremony

Time: 11.00 AM to 12.25 PM

(Note: The dates and times of the boxing events are subject to change.)

Also Read: What will happen if a wrestling finalist tests COVID-19 positive at Tokyo Olympics 2020? IOC releases guidelines

Edited by Anantaajith Ra