Explained: What will happen if a wrestling finalist tests COVID-19 positive at Tokyo Olympics 2020? IOC releases guidelines

With the Tokyo Olympics less than two weeks away, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has released its Sport-Specific Regulations (SSR). The guidelines were drafted jointly by the IOC and the International Federations (IFs) to chalk out the impact of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Being a contact sport, wrestling will be especially vulnerable to COVID-19. As per the SSR, if a grappler is unable to compete due to COVID-19, the athlete will not be disqualified but will be marked DNS (Did Not Start). The opponent will receive a bye into the next round.

What will happen if a finalist tests positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics?

According to the SSR guidelines, if a finalist tests positive, the semi-finalist they defeated will compete in the gold medal bout.

“In case the athlete has reached the final and is no longer able to compete due to COVID-19 the athlete eliminated in the respective semi-final will fill the vacant place and compete in the final,” the statement read.

However, the regulations do not specify what would happen if both finalists came down with the virus, or if the losing semifinalists tested positive later.

India will field seven wrestlers at the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier, the IOC underlined the main principles behind the SSR guidelines:

"No athlete or team should be designated as 'disqualified' for COVID-19 reasons, instead 'Did Not Start (DNS)' or an equivalent sport-specific designation will be used where the athletes or team cannot take part in competition.”

The IOC added:

"(And) where possible the place of an athlete or team unable to compete will be filled by the next most eligible athlete or team..."

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8 under extraordinary circumstances, given the raging COVID-19 pandemic in Japan.

India at Olympics

India will begin its campaign on July 23 with the archery event. Meanwhile, the sailing team reached Tokyo on Tuesday.

