Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament 2022: Ashish Kumar, Monika among others storm into finals

Indian pugilists Ashish Kumar (left) and Monika (right) in action at the 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament (Pic Credit: BFI)
Indian pugilists Ashish Kumar (left) and Monika (right) in action at the 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament (Pic Credit: BFI)
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Apr 06, 2022 07:56 PM IST
News

Indian boxer Ashish Kumar produced fireworks in the boxing ring to advance to the finals of the ongoing 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament in Phuket on Wednesday (April 6).

Ashish, the 2019 edition gold medalist, recorded an easy 5-0 win over Indonesian pugilist Maikhel Roberrd Muskita in the men's 81 kg semi-final bout.

Govind Kumar Sahani struggled during the bout but held his nerve to finish on the winning side. He beat Vietnam's Nguyen Linh Phung in an intensely fought men's 48 kg last-four contest, receiving a 4-1 split decision.

In the men's 60 kg semi-finals, Varinder Singh was given a walkover against Palestine's Abdel Rahman Abunab.

Meanwhile, Monika rattled Vietnam's Tran Thi Diem Kieu in the women's 48 kg semi-final encounter with a dominating 5-0 unanimous decision to secure a spot in the final.

FANTASTIC!😍🤩🇮🇳’s #Monika (48 kg) cements her place into the final of #ThailandOpen after displaying power packed performance against 🇻🇳’s Tran Thi Diem Kieu . Score: 5️⃣-0️⃣Go for the gold, champ! 🙌🔝#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing https://t.co/LRpphLBlrJ

Indian boxers' quarter-finals results at the 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament

Earlier today, as many as three Indian pugilists were in action in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament.

Amit Panghal kickstarted his Thailand Open campaign with a win, defeating local boy Thanakom Aonyaem in the men's 52 kg. He won 5-0 to cement his place in the semi-finals.

🇮🇳’s @Boxerpanghal (52 kg) starts #ThailandOpen campaign on the winning foot as he defeated local boy 🇹🇭’s Thanakom Aonyaem 5️⃣-0️⃣ to cement his place in the semifinals. Way to go, champ! 👏🔝#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing https://t.co/37M36Wb1ip

Rohit Mor, however, bowed out with a 0-5 loss against Thailand's Rujakran Juntrong in the men's 57 kg bout.

Bhagyabati Kachari also made her way into the women's 75 kg semi-finals after defeating Thai opponent Pornnipa Chutee 5-0 in the quarters.

The ongoing tournament is witnessing high-voltage contests among the top 130 boxers (74 men and 56 women) from across Asia, Europe, Oceania, and Africa.

In the last edition of the Thailand Open, in 2019, the Indian contingent bagged eight medals - one gold, four silver, and three bronze.

Edited by Steffi
