"This is as shameful as it can be. She is the pride of India and can't be treated like this"- Twitter reacts after Lovlina Borgohain's mental harassment allegations

Tokyo Olympic medalist and boxer Lovlina Borgohain has accused the authorities of mental harassment ahead of the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022). Borgohain blamed the authorities for hampering her practice sessions ahead of the quadrennial showpiece event.
CWG is slated to take place between July 28 and August 8, 2022 in Birmingham, UK. The Indian boxing squad reached the Commonwealth Games Village on July 24, after a two-week long training session in Ireland.
However, upon reaching the village, Lovlina's personal coach Sandhya Gurung was denied permission to enter the Games Village, while another coach was sent home to India.
Disgusted by the fiasco despite repeated requests, Borgohain, an overwhelming medal favorite, expressed her displeasure in a Twitter post.
She wrote:
"Today with a lot of grief, I want to tell everyone about the continuous harassment going on with me. The coaches who helped me win an Olympic medal are always being side-lined which has severely impacted my training schedule."
She added:
"Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurung is standing outside the CWG village and not being allowed to enter. Just eight days before the start of my event, my training schedule has been hampered. My other coach has been sent back to India."
Meanwhile, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) stated that the accreditation process is being managed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and also hopes that the issue will be resolved soon.
"The IOA and BFI are working to get Sandhya's accreditation continuously. It is in IOA's hand but it will come by today or tomorrow."
Tweets pour in after Lovlina Borgohain's concerning claims ahead of CWG 2022
Borgohain qualified for CWG 2022 after winning the selection trails conducted by the Boxing Federation of India in June earlier this year.
Indian boxing contingent for 2022 CWG
The following is the full list of the 12 Indian boxers who have booked their spots at the 2022 CWG:
Men: Amit Panghal (51kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Rohit Tokas (67kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Sagar (92+kg).
Women: Nitu (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Jaismine (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (70kg).
