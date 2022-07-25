"This is as shameful as it can be. She is the pride of India and can't be treated like this"- Twitter reacts after Lovlina Borgohain's mental harassment allegations

Tokyo Olympic medalist and boxer Lovlina Borgohain has accused the authorities of mental harassment ahead of the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022). Borgohain blamed the authorities for hampering her practice sessions ahead of the quadrennial showpiece event.

CWG is slated to take place between July 28 and August 8, 2022 in Birmingham, UK. The Indian boxing squad reached the Commonwealth Games Village on July 24, after a two-week long training session in Ireland.

However, upon reaching the village, Lovlina's personal coach Sandhya Gurung was denied permission to enter the Games Village, while another coach was sent home to India.

Disgusted by the fiasco despite repeated requests, Borgohain, an overwhelming medal favorite, expressed her displeasure in a Twitter post.

She wrote:

"Today with a lot of grief, I want to tell everyone about the continuous harassment going on with me. The coaches who helped me win an Olympic medal are always being side-lined which has severely impacted my training schedule."

She added:

"Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurung is standing outside the CWG village and not being allowed to enter. Just eight days before the start of my event, my training schedule has been hampered. My other coach has been sent back to India."

Meanwhile, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) stated that the accreditation process is being managed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and also hopes that the issue will be resolved soon.

"The IOA and BFI are working to get Sandhya's accreditation continuously. It is in IOA's hand but it will come by today or tomorrow."

Tweets pour in after Lovlina Borgohain's concerning claims ahead of CWG 2022

Borgohain qualified for CWG 2022 after winning the selection trails conducted by the Boxing Federation of India in June earlier this year.

Sayak Dipta Dey @sayakdd28 If an Olympic Medallist has to go through such mental harrassment from the officials, imagine what a regular athlete at the State and National levels go through. Our athletes win accolades not because of the system but despite the system.



Give Lovlina, the coaches she wants. If an Olympic Medallist has to go through such mental harrassment from the officials, imagine what a regular athlete at the State and National levels go through. Our athletes win accolades not because of the system but despite the system. Give Lovlina, the coaches she wants.

Ashik @AshikParmar4



#LovlinaBorgohain twitter.com/LovlinaBorgoha… Lovlina Borgohain @LovlinaBorgohai 🙏 https://t.co/2NJ79xmPxH If one has to become a victim of politics of warriors who brought glory to the country by winning medals for the country, what could be more unfortunate than that? If one has to become a victim of politics of warriors who brought glory to the country by winning medals for the country, what could be more unfortunate than that?#LovlinaBorgohain twitter.com/LovlinaBorgoha…

Meha Bhardwaj Alter @Bhardwajmeha @BFI_official twitter.com/bhardwajmeha/s… Meha Bhardwaj Alter @Bhardwajmeha

@BFI_official @LovlinaBorgohai BREAKING: Just spoke to Col Arun Malik from BFI on #LovlinaBorgohain issue. "We have sent 12 boxers to CWG of which 4 are women & 8 men. For the 8 male boxers we have sent 3 coaches and 1 Physio because sometimes they have back-to-back bouts. (1/6) BREAKING: Just spoke to Col Arun Malik from BFI on #LovlinaBorgohain issue. "We have sent 12 boxers to CWG of which 4 are women & 8 men. For the 8 male boxers we have sent 3 coaches and 1 Physio because sometimes they have back-to-back bouts. (1/6)@BFI_official @LovlinaBorgohai Boxing federation saying they are trying to help her but its not easy to allow personal coaches given limited spots for support staff. But the boxer clearly upset over this. Hope they get this sorted soon. Can't have her in that frame of mind. #lovlina Boxing federation saying they are trying to help her but its not easy to allow personal coaches given limited spots for support staff. But the boxer clearly upset over this. Hope they get this sorted soon. Can't have her in that frame of mind. #lovlina @BFI_official twitter.com/bhardwajmeha/s…

aboyob bhuyan @aboyobbhuyan Lovlina Borgohain alleged India’s Boxing Authorities for bringing ‘politics’ into her game.



Her coaches are being changed over time - prominently before her important games. Her training paused for 8-days & more.



Authorities make her the Poster Girl, but the ugly truth? Lovlina Borgohain alleged India’s Boxing Authorities for bringing ‘politics’ into her game.Her coaches are being changed over time - prominently before her important games. Her training paused for 8-days & more.Authorities make her the Poster Girl, but the ugly truth? https://t.co/j2pA3qg8ed

Indian boxing contingent for 2022 CWG

The following is the full list of the 12 Indian boxers who have booked their spots at the 2022 CWG:

Men: Amit Panghal (51kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Rohit Tokas (67kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Sagar (92+kg).

Women: Nitu (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Jaismine (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (70kg).

Also read: CWG 2022: National Champion Sumit Kundu says "preparations for Commonwealth Games feel surreal"

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far