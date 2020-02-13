Tokyo Olympics 2020: Amit Panghal achieves World No.1 rank in IOC's Boxing Task Force rankings

A mit Panghal

What's the story?

International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Boxing Task Force has handed Amit Panghal rank No.1 ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers.

The background

Rohtak-born pugilist Amit Panghal is widely popular for winning the Silver medal at the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships. The 24-year-old also bagged a gold medal at the 2018 Jakarta Palembang Asian Games in the light flyweight (Men's 49kg) category.

A gold medal at the Asian Championships in 2019 and a Commonwealth Games silver medal in 2018 are some of Amit's other achievements.

The heart of the matter

The Indian amateur Boxer Panghal has added another feather to his cap. Amit becomes the first Indian pugilist in over a decade to achieve the top rank in his category.

Earlier in 2019, Vijender Singh had attained the top rank owing to his historic bronze medal at the World Championships in the 75kg category.

Now, according to the latest list released by the IOC's Boxing Task Force, Amit Panghal has 420 points to his credit, helping him attain the top rank. The previous two World Championships and Continental Championships are taken into account for the rankings.

The spirited Indian pugilist has been in fine form since 2017. He created history last year by notching up a silver medal at the coveted World Championships, becoming the first Indian ever to do so. His gold medal at the 2018 Asiad and silver at 2018 CWG also helped his cause in attaining the numero uno rank.

Among other Indian men, Kavinder Singh Bisht is Ranked 7th in the 57kg category with 190 points. Gaurav Bidhuri is at the 32nd position in the same category. Manish Kaushik, a world bronze medallist, is at the 12th spot in the Men's 63kg division while Shiva Thapa holds the 36th position in the same category. Veteran Indian pugilist Manoj Kumar holds the 71st spot in the 69kg category.

MC Mary Kom (right)

Meanwhile, in the women's rankings, MC Mary Kom is Ranked 5th in the 51kg category. The six-time world champion has 225 points to her credit. Furthermore, India's Nikhat Zareen is at Rank 22 in the same category with 75 points. Sonia Chahal, a two-time World and Asian silver medallist, is ranked 10th in the women's 57kg division.

However, 22-year-old Lovlina Borgohain, who is the two-time world bronze-medallist, holds the best rank amongst Indian women as she holds Rank 3 in the 69kg division.

What's next?

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) is currently suspended -- allegedly for administrative and financial mismanagement. As a result, the IOC Boxing task force will be conducting the Olympic qualifiers in March as well as the main event in Tokyo.

The Olympic Qualifying tournament is scheduled to take place between February 20–29 at Dakar in Africa. It will then shift to Amman (March 3–11), London (March 13–23), Buenos Aires (March 26 – April 3). Finally, the World Olympic Qualifying tournament will be held in Paris from 13th May and will conclude on 20th May.

Performances at these qualifiers will determine the seeding for the participating boxers ahead of the coveted Tokyo Olympics 2020.