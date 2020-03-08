Tokyo Olympics 2020, Asia-Oceania Boxing Qualifiers: Pooja Rani becomes first Indian boxer to book a ticket for Olympics

Pooja Rani became the first Indian boxer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics 2020

What's the story?

Pooja Rani became the first Indian boxer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after reaching the semi-finals of the Asia-Oceania zone Olympic Boxing Qualifiers.

In case you didn't know...

The Asia & Oceania zone Olympic Qualification Tournament for Boxing is being held at the Prince Hamzah Hall in Amman, Jordan from 3rd to 11th March. The Indian boxers are competing in all the 13 weight categories (8 for men and 5 for women) at the qualifiers.

The Indian contingent is being led by six-time World Champion and London Olympics bronze medalist Mary Kom and World Championship silver medalist Amit Panghal in the women's and men's categories respectively.

Across the men's and women's weight categories, a total of 11 Indian pugilists have reached the quarter-finals and are one win away from qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

This was the first bout for Pooja in the qualifiers as she had got a bye in the previous round.

The heart of the matter

In the day's first bout for Indian boxers, Pooja Rani defeated Pornnipa Chutee of Thailand in the women's 75 kg weight category with a unanimous 5-0 verdict in her favour. The win enabled her to become the first Indian boxer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

TICKET TO #Tokyo2020- 1⃣



A mix of left cross and right jabs and a fearless display of boxing outpunches her opponent from 🇹🇭 and ensures her berth to #Olympics2020. Well done #PoojaRani! Kudos.👏👏👏#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing#OlympicQualifiers#TickettoTokyo pic.twitter.com/iBSyc0rS9W — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) March 8, 2020

The 29-year old Pooja, the Asian champion in the women's 81 kg weight category, was the dominant boxer right through the bout. She employed her left uppercut and right jabs to great effect to subdue her inexperienced opponent. Her dominance was reflected in the final result as she won with a unanimous 5-0 verdict with all the 5 judges scoring each of the 3 rounds 10-9 in her favour with a final scorecard of 30-27 across the board.

What's next?

Pooja Rani will be facing the top-seeded Qian Li of China in the semi-final encounter. Having already qualified for the Olympics, Pooja would go all out to secure a Gold medal at this event to boost her confidence before the all-important Olympics.

Advertisement

From India's point of view, 5 more boxers are participating in the quarterfinals today and they would also be hoping to make the cut for the Olympics.