Tokyo Olympics 2020, Asian Boxing Qualifiers: Sakshi Chaudhary reveals how she overcame fourth-seed Nilawan Techasuep

Sakshi Chaudhary is just one victory away from Tokyo Olympics 2020

What's the story?

Two-time World Youth Champion Sakshi Chaudhary has opened up on her pre-quarterfinal victory in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Asian Boxing Qualifiers, disclosing the strategy behind her success in the bout against fourth seed Nilawan Techasuep. The 19-year-old star stated that counter-attacking her Thai opponent helped her gain the upper hand in the contest.

The background

The Asia & Oceania zone Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is currently underway in Amman, Jordan as all the top boxers of Asia and Oceania aim to seal their Olympic berth. India has representatives in all the 13 departments with the likes of Mary Kom, Amit Panghal, Gaurav Solanki and Ashish Kumar leading the charge.

Sakshi Chaudhary, who had impressed at the junior level, is a part of the 57 kg tournament. She faced off against Thailand's fourth-seeded player, Nilawan Techasuep in the round of 16 and upset her via a split 4-1 decision in a closely contested bout.

The heart of the matter

After her epic victory in Jordan, Sakshi Chaudhary addressed her fans in a video which was shared by the official Twitter handle of Boxing Federation of India (BFI). The female boxer revealed how she overcame a challenge from her Thai rival and said:

"Today, I went head to head with the fourth seeded pugilist from Thailand. The coaches advised me to counter her in this bout and the strategy worked. I followed the game plan and she (Nilawan) could not dominate me. My next bout is against Aeji IM of South Korea. We will analyze her style of playing before my match on 9th March. Lastly, I would like to thank BFI and all the coaches for supporting me."

What's next?

A win against Aeji IM can help Sakshi in securing her maiden Olympics berth. It will be interesting to see how she performs in the bout scheduled to happen this Monday.