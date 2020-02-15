Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sakshi Chaudhary confident of making the cut at Asia-Oceania Boxing Qualifiers

Sakshi Chaudhary (Blue) in action

What's the story?

Two-time World Youth Champion Sakshi Chaudhary is preparing for the Asia-Oceania zone Boxing qualification tournament ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. In a recent interview released by the Boxing Federation on Twitter, Sakshi sounded optimistic about being able to make the cut at the qualification tournament.

In case you didn't know

Qualification for the boxing events at the 2020 Summer Olympics is determined by the performances at the four Continental Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (Africa, Americas, Asia & Oceania, and Europe) and at the World Olympic Qualification Tournament, all of which are scheduled to take place between February and May 2020.

The Asia-Oceania zone qualification tournament would be held in Amman, Jordan from 3rd March to 11th March 2020. In these qualifiers, for the women boxers, there are 6 qualifying spots up for grabs in the 51 kg weight category while there are 4 qualifying spots each in the other four weight categories.

The women's boxing team would be represented by MC Mary Kom (51 kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (57 kg), Simranjit Kaur (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) across the 5 weight categories in these qualifiers.

Heart of the matter

The Indian boxing team's preparation is in full swing for these qualifiers. Sakshi mentioned that all the 5 boxers who would be participating in the qualifiers are being provided focused attention by the individual coaches.

Emphasis is being given to rectify the mistakes committed by each of the boxers. This has helped all the boxers to be at the top of their game and she sounded confident that all of them would be able to perform to their fullest potential and qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

⏰Road to Jordan 🇯🇴!



2️⃣times World Youth Champion, #shakshichaudhury will represent 🇮🇳 in the 57kg category at the upcoming #Olympicqualifiers in Jordan from March3️⃣- 1️⃣1️⃣.



Hear what the young pugilist has to say about her preparations.#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing#Olympcis pic.twitter.com/ziThf0NtXr — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) February 15, 2020

Sakshi had earlier booked a spot at the Olympic qualifiers by coming on top at the trials conducted by the Boxing Federation of India. She had to overcome tough competition in the form of Sonia Chahal, Sonia Lather and Manisha Moun in the 57 kg trials which should hold her in good stead in the qualifiers.

What's next?

Sakshi, who considers Vijender Singh as her idol and attributes him to be the reason for taking up boxing, would definitely love to emulate him by not only qualifying for the Olympics but bag a medal there just like her idol. One can certainly hope that her dreams come true and the whole of India is able to celebrate yet another potential medal addition to India's Tokyo Olympics 2020 medal tally.