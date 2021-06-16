Tokyo Olympics: It's now or never for Vikas Krishan Yadav

For DSP Vikas Krishan Yadav, the Tokyo Olympics is a make or break moment. The young boxer from Bhiwani, who once created a sensation with his smashing debut in 2010, is down as of now. However, he is certainly not out.

As India sets out for the Tokyo Olympics, Vikas is more than raring to go. This is India's largest-ever contingent, both by size and spirit. This is Vikas' third Olympics, becoming only the second Indian boxer to do so after Vijender Singh.

As such, when he sets out for the Tokyo Olympics, he wouldn't like to return empty handed.

London and Rio - Bad luck strikes hard for Vikas

Vikas Krishan was once well known for his aggression. Along with Vijender Singh, he ended the gold medal drought for India at the Asian Games in 2010.

In doing so, he emulated his own idol, Honorary Captain Hawa Singh, who had last won a gold medal at the same event in 1970. Hawa Singh is the same boxer who set up the iconic Bhiwani Boxing Club.

The club has produced boxers like Amit Panghal, Vijender Singh, Vikas Krishan Yadav and Vijender Singh as the list goes on.

By the time Vikas Krishan made the cut for the London Olympics in 2012, he was a household name. He created history by finishing on the podium at both the senior and junior world championships. Vikas was all set to create a historic legacy like Vijender Singh. But destiny had other plans for him.

Due to his high ranking, Vikas got direct entry to the pre-quarterfinals. He met Errol Spence Jr. of the USA in the round, and his aggression got him the win. However, a surprise referral from Errol Spence denied Vikas victory just hours later. He appealed, but in vain.

At the Rio Olympics in 2016, Vikas was a changed man in a new category. He was a middleweight boxer instead of a welterweight one. He improved a lot and was just a step away from a historic podium finish. However, he lost to Bektemir Melikuzev of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals.

Bektemir later went on to win the silver medal in the same category.

Third time lucky for Vikas at the Tokyo Olympics?

At the Tokyo Olympics, Vikas is back to square one. He is once again in the same welterweight category as he was before. He is in the same place as he was before. All he wants to do is achieve what he couldn't at either the London Olympics or Rio Olympics.

The question is - can he do it? Yes, Vikas can. Vikas can achieve glory at the Tokyo Olympics, provided he doesn't give in, in the crucial seconds of the final round. This is one thing that denied him a certain victory at the Rio Olympics, despite Vikas being the more aggressive of the two in the quarterfinals.

If he manages to overcome this hurdle, Vikas can become the second Indian boxer after Vijender Singh to win Olympic glory for India by finishing on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics.

