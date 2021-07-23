Vikas Krishan at Olympics 2021 today (24 July): Boxing preview, category, schedule, when and where to watch (IST)

India's veteran boxer, Vikas Krishan, will start his medal quest at Olympics 2021 in Tokyo with redemption on his mind. After failed opportunities in London and Rio, the Hisar-born pugilist will hope to make his third and final appearance at the Olympics a memorable one.

For one of India's most decorated male boxers, the Olympic medal remains a big miss so far. In his last two outings, the ace pugilist failed to get past the quarterfinal stage.

Now, as India's second ever boxer to appear in three consecutive Olympics, Vikas Krishan hopes to make amends.

After his Rio failure, Krishan went on to win the Commonwealth Games gold in 2018. That same year he also grabbed a bronze medal at the Asian Games to add to his collection of one gold and one bronze from previous editions of the continental event.

Earlier this year, Krishan warmed up for the Tokyo Olympics with a bronze medal at the Asian Boxing Championships.

Vikas Krishan also had stints in the US professional circuit before giving himself one last opportunity to seek the prized Olympic medal that has so far eluded him. In fact, the former World Championships bronze medalist believes his professional boxing experience has toughened him up and will stand him in good stead at the Tokyo Olympics.

First up for Krishan in the Round of 32 on Saturday will be local favorite Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa, a silver medalist at the 2019 Asian Boxing Championships. The Japanese of Ghanaian descent happens to be the same boxer Vikas Krishan defeated 5-0 on his way to punching his Tokyo ticket at the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifier in Amman, Jordan last year.

On that occasion, Krishan had smartly tired him out before landing his punches and will aim for a repeat this time around as well.

Vikas Krishan category

The 29-year-old Vikas Krishan will begin his hunt for his maiden Olympic medal in the 69kg Welterweight category.

Vikas Krishan schedule

Vikas Krishan's Round of 32 match against Japan's Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa is scheduled for 7.24 pm local time or 3.54 pm IST on Saturday, July 24, 2021. The bout will take place at the Kokugikan Arena in the second session of the day.

Vikas Krishan is the only Indian boxer on the Saturday schedule.

When and where to watch

Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan will be bringing the Olympics 2021 live for Indian fans.

Live telecast: Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live streaming: Sony Liv

Also read: Prediction: Will Vikas Krishan Yadav win a medal in Tokyo Olympics?

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava