Who is Amit Panghal? Age, Records, Biography, Medals, Earnings, Olympics performance

Amit Panghal is an Indian amateur boxer who was born to a farmer's family on 16 October 1995 in Mayna village of Rohtak district, Haryana. His brother Ajay Panghal is also a former amateur boxer and is currently serving in the Indian Army. Ajay has had a huge hand in shaping Amit's boxing career. Amit was inspired to take up the sport by his older brother Ajay Panghal.

From having height disadvantage to finding strength in his moves to becoming the nation's top boxer in the 52kg category. Panghal has come a long way.

In 2010, a 14-year-old Amit Pangal won his first gold medal at the Sub-Junior Nationals in Maharashtra. Looking at his resilience, grit and passion, his brother Ajay chose to give up on his boxing career and support Amit.

In 2017, Amit Panghal announced his entry into the senior level with a gold medal at the National Boxing Championships. That same year, Amit won a bronze medal in the light flyweight category at the 2017 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships in Tashkent. He also qualified for the 2017 AIBA World Boxing Championships, where he lost to Uzbekistan's Hasanboy Dusmatov in the quarterfinals.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games summit clash, Panghal went down to Galai Yafai to bag silver in Australia.

That same year, Amit Pangal made the nation proud by topping the podium at the Asian Games, where he went on to beat Hasanboy Dusmatov in the final.

On 21 September 2019, Panghal became the first Indian boxer to win a silver medal at the AIBA World Boxing Championships. He lost to Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the 52 kg category final.

In March 2020, Panghal qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after he cruised past Philippines' Carlo Paalam in the 52 kg quarterfinal. It will be Panghal's maiden appearance at the quadrennial Games. In December, Panghal won a gold medal in the Boxing World Cup 2020 held in Cologne, Germany.

Amit Panghal's Biography

Date of Birth: 16 October 1995 (25 years)

Birth Place: Rohtak, Haryana Boxing (52kg Category)

Sport/Event(s): Boxing (52kg Category)

Current World Ranking: 1

Amit Panghal's achievements

-2017 Asian Championship bronze medallist (light flyweight category)

-2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist (light flyweight category)

-2018 Asian Games gold medallist (light flyweight category)

-2019 World Championships silver medalist (Flyweight)

-2019 Asian Championships gold medallist (Flyweight)

-2021 Asian Championships silver medallist (Flyweight)

Amit Panghal's earnings

Pangal is working as a Joint Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army. He is serving in the 22nd Battalion of the Mahar Regiment. Amit Panghal is also affiliated with the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

