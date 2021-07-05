Will Pooja Rani win a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Pooja Rani, the Indian middleweight boxer, has been putting up an impressive show in all of her recent outings. Due to her fireworks inside the ring, she is being regarded as one of India's medal hopefuls in Tokyo.

Pooja qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after squashing past Thailand's Pornnipa Chutee 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the women's 75kg category at the Asia-Oceania Olympics qualifiers. Pooja Rani put on a commanding performance and demonstrated her class with an authoritative display.

Rani, at 30, will be the most experienced female boxer from India to represent the nation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after Mary Kom.

In 2019, Pooja won a gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships in the 81 kg category. In the 2012 and 2015 editions of the Asian Boxing Championships, she bagged a silver and a bronze medal, respectively.

Pooja defeated Mavluda Movlonova in the 75 kg category in the recently held Asian Boxing Championships final in Dubai.

Pooja, who was in boisterous form, had to go through a traumatic phase between 2016 and 2018. A devastating fire incident caused severe burn injuries to her right hand, forcing her to back-pedal her sporting as well as normal life.

Pooja Rani's top career achievements

-2012 Asian Boxing Championships silver medallist

-2014 Asian Games gold medallist

-2015 Asian Boxing Championship bronze medallist

-2016 South Asian Games gold medallist

-2019 Asian Boxing Championships gold medallist

-2021 Asian Boxing Championships gold medallist

Pooja Rani has made an astounding comeback

Will Pooja Rani get a podium finish in her maiden appearance at the Olympics?

Pooja Rani has made an astounding comeback after walking in with renewed energy and bigger dreams after her injury recovery. With her consecutive gold medals at the Asian Championships and Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers, Pooja announced a roaring entry to the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

With all the recent achievements, Pooja looks confident and prepared for the mega event. Pooja will enter this year's Tokyo Olympics 2020 as India's best hope for a medal in women's boxing.

