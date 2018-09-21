Bhullar cards 72, but stays in Top-10 in Japan

Tokyo, Sep 21 (PTI) Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar returned a card of one-over 72 on a tough scoring day but kept himself in the Top-10 at the midway stage of the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup on Friday.

Bhullar is now three-under 139 and Tied-9th after 36 holes.

Bhullar lies five shots behind the new leader, Japan's Hiroshi Iwata (69) on a day when persistent rain made things difficult for the players.

The rainy conditions made it tricky for players but Iwata stood firm as he added 69 to his first round 65 and is now eight-under 134 at the 150 million yen (approx USD 1.35 million) event sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour Organisation.

Ajeetesh Sandhu shot 72 and with his first-round 69 he is now one-under 141 and Tied-23rd, while Rahil Gangjee (75) slipped to T-40 at one-over 143. They were the only Indians to make the cut as the cut fell at two-over 144.

The Indians missing the cut were Shiv Kapur (72-74), Chiragh Kumar (73-73), Viraj Madappa (72-75), Rashid Khan (75-74) and Arjun Atwal, who retired midway through the second round. Also missing out was amateur Jay Pandya (83-81).

EurAsia Cup star Yuta Ikeda, who has won 19 titles in Japan, fired the second round's low score of 66 to trail Iwata by one shot at the Musashi Country Club, Sasai course.

Iwata has only dropped one shot in 36 holes. Ikeda was one of the star performers for Team Asia against Team Europe in the biennial EurAsia Cup. Ikeda was unbeaten and helped his team secure three points