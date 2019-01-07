×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chess:Fight for top honours keenly poised with 3 in joint lead

PTI
NEWS
News
4   //    07 Jan 2019, 19:35 IST

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) The fight for the top honours is poised for an interesting finish in the EKA|IIFL Investment Managers 4thMumbai International Chess Tournament with three players tied in top position at the end of the penultimate round Monday.

Vietnamese GM Tran Tuan Minh (ELO 2524), and Indians GM Abhimanyu Puranik (ELO 2544) and upcoming talent IM Gukesh D (ELO 2466) are all tied at the top with 6.5 points each at the end of the eighth round.

The 19-year-old GM Puranik, from Maharashtra and playing with the black pieces, produced an impressive performance to score a decisive win in 26 moves against the overnight leader, 22-year-old Vietnamese Tarn Tuan Minh, in a crucial eighth round game at the World Trade Centre here.

Sixth-ranked Puranik, with this win, has put the brakes on the Vietnameses charge to the title and it has also enhanced his own prospects of emerging champion.

This was the first defeat for the seventh-ranked Tran.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadus 12-year-old and 14thranked Gukesh bounced into contention for the title with an authoritative victory over AustrianIM Gajek Radoslaw (2475) with black pieces in 39 moves.

Gukesh, who had lost to Indian IM Kathmale Sameer in the second round, takes on Tran on the top board in the concluding round.

On the second board, Puranik will face-off against second ranked Russian GM Ivan Rozum, who - with six points - is placed in the eighth position.

IM Sardana Rishi (Australia), IM Muthaiah Al (India), GM Rahman Ziaur (Bangladesh), IM Visakh N R.

(India), GM Rozum Ivan (Russia) and GM Laxman R R (India), all with six points each, follow the leaders.

Advertisement

Results: Round 8 (Top 10 boards):GM Tran Tuan Minh (VIE, 2524) 6.5 lost GM Puranik Abhimanyu (IND, 2544) 6.5; GM Rozum Ivan (RUS, 2589) 6 drew GM Rahman Ziaur (BAN, 2468) 6; IM Muthaiah Al (IND, 2408) 6 drew IM Visakh N R (IND, 2491) 6; IM Gajek Radoslaw (AUT, 2475) 5 lost IM Gukesh D (IND, 2466) 6.5; IM Nguyen Van Huy (VIE, 2438) 5.5 drew GM Chanda Sandipan (IND, 2555) 5.5; GM Laxman R R (IND, 2436) 6 drew with GM Mosadeghpour Masoud (IRI, 2520) 5; GM Ankit R Rajpara (IND, 2465) lost IM Sardana Rishi (AUS, 2398) 6; Saurabh Anand (IND, 2246) 5.5 drew IM Das Sayantan (IND, 2453) 5.5; GM Stupak Kirill (BLR, 2557) 5.5 beat GM Manik Mikulas (SVK, 2410) 4. 5; Sammed Jaykumar Shete (IND, 2378) 4.5 drew GM Deepan Chakkravarthy J (IND, 2550) 5.5.

Standings after Round 8: 1. GM Tran Tuan Minh (VIE) 6. 5 pts, 2.GM Puranik Abhimanyu (IND) 6.5, 3. IM Gukesh D. (IND) 6.5, 4.IM Sardana Rishi (AUS) 6, 5. IM Muthaiah Al (IND) 6, 6.GM Rahman Ziaur (BAN) 6, 7. IM Visakh N R. (IND) 6, 8. GM Rozum Ivan (RUS) 6, 9. GM Laxman R R. (IND) 6, 10. GM Chanda Sandipan (IND) 5.5, 11.Saurabh Anand(IND) 5.5, 12. GM Deepan Chakkravarthy J. (IND) 5.5

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
School chess: Parnavi, Rishi take sole lead
RELATED STORY
"I want to make sure that India is able to make its mark...
RELATED STORY
A Grandmaster in Chess and Academics: In Conversation...
RELATED STORY
World Chess Championship 2018: Carlsen defends his crown...
RELATED STORY
5 sports which you did not know originated in India
RELATED STORY
5 Indian sporting heroes who deserve a biopic
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us