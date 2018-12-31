GM Aleksej, GM Kirill start on winning note

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) Top-ranked Aleksandrov Aleksej and third ranked Stupak Kirill, both of Belarus, recorded victories in their opening round matches of the EKA IIFWL Investment Mangers 4th Mumbai International GM Chess Tournament 2018 here.

On the top board, Aleksej (ELO 2590) playing with the black pieces outwitted Indian IM Praveen Kumar (2233) while Kirill (2557) also starting with the black pieces tamed India's Bhambure Shantanu (2223) on the third board to pocket the full point.

Meanwhile, the top-ranked Indians in the fray, GM Chanda Sandipan and GM Deepan Chakkravarthy J, ranked 5 and 6 respectively, also enjoyed successful first rounds, a media release said Monday.

Sandipan (2555) defeated his compatriot WIM Mahalakshmi M. (2219), while Chakkravarthy (2550) got the better of Bangladesh's FM Mehdi Hasan Parag (2218).

Russia's second ranked GM Rozum Ivan (2589) found the going tough against Indias Candidate Master Prraneeth Vuppala (2228) and was forced to a draw and split points.

The tournament is being held at World Trade Centre in South Mumbai.

Results - Round 1 (Top-10 boards): IM Praveen Kumar (IND, 2233) 0 pts lost GM Aleksandrov Aleksej (BLR, 2590) 1 pts. GM Rozum Ivan (RUS, 2589) 0.5 drew CM Prraneeth Vuppala (IND, 2228) 0.5. Bhambure Shantanu (IND, 2223) 0 lost GM Stupak Kirill (BLR, 2557) 1.GM Chanda Sandipan (IND, 2555) 1 beat WIM Mahalakshmi M.(IND, 2219) 0. FM Mehdi Hasan Parag (BAN, 2218) lost GM Deepan Chakkravarthy J.(IND, 2550) 1. GM Puranik Abhimanyu (IND, 2544) 0.5 drew WGM Kurbonboeva Sarvinoz (UZB, 2214) 0.5). WIM Srija Seshadri (IND, 2210) 0 lost GM Tran Tuan Minh (VIE, 2524) 1.GM Mosadeghpour Masoud (IRI, 2520) 0.5 drew Samant Aditya S (IND, 2205) 0.5. FM Aaryan Varshney (IND, 2200) 1 beat GM Movsziszian Karen (ARM, 2505) 0.GM Saptarshi Roy (IND, 2494) 0.5 drew WCM Mrudul Dehankar (IND, 2199)