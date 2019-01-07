×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India has amazing depth in 8-20 age group: Anand

PTI
NEWS
News
5   //    07 Jan 2019, 21:16 IST

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Stressing that there is amazing depth in age group 8-20 in the country, multiple-time chess world champion Viswanathan Anand Monday said the need of the hour was to give them platforms to train and compete.

The 49-year-old chess wizard said India's youth chess team is one of the most competitive in the world.

"Indian chess players, we have amazing depth. I don't know (what) the lower number is, but in the 8-20 group we have an amazing amount of depth.

"In fact, our youth chess team is one of the most competitive in the world," Anand told reporters here.

Anand was speaking on the sidelines of the EKA|IIFL Investment Managers 4th Mumbai International Chess Tournament being held at the World Trade Centre.

"It is incredibly hard to become the national champion in many age-group categories. I think (some) international tournaments are slightly off the pedal. It is harder here than there.

"It's very good that we have so many platforms like the IIFL wealth event, which also not only has the main event, but also has the important U-13 event.

"We have the players, the depth but now we need to start giving them platforms to train and compete," Anand explained.

Anand, who was appointed as the Asian Continental Assistant to the World Chess Body FIDE, said he hopes he will not only be consulted about rules, regulations, but also about the game.

On a personal note, Anand said his path to the next Candidates will be through the World Cup to be held in Russia from September 9 to October 2.

Advertisement

The top two finishers in the tournament will qualify for the Candidates Tournament for the World Chess Championship 2020.

"For me, the route is fairly narrow in the sense that I have to play the World Cup. Obviously, the easiest thing would be to qualify in the World Cup.

"I hope I can learn from the previous experience and can do a better job this time," said Anand.

"The second route is much narrower, which is the rating route. I would have to gain at least another 30 points and pretty fast because it's a monthly average thing, so I cant leave it for too late either.

"So my path to the next Candidates will be through the World Cup, one way or the other, and I hope to do well there," he added

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
It's a long journey ahead for young Nihal: Chess great Anand
RELATED STORY
Anand seals blitz title in style
RELATED STORY
Viswanathan Anand fan leaves Peta India stunned with...
RELATED STORY
"I want to make sure that India is able to make its mark...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian sporting heroes who deserve a biopic
RELATED STORY
5 sports which you did not know originated in India
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us