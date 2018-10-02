Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chess Olympiad: Indian men beat Czech Republic, Hungarian eves shock Indian women

PTI
NEWS
News
112   //    02 Oct 2018, 22:25 IST

By

From Our Chess Correspondent

Batumi (Georgia), Oct 2 (PTI) Krishnan Sasikiran guided Indian men to a 2.5-1.5 win over Czech Republic but the women's team suffered a shocking 1-3 defeat against Hungary in the eighth round of the 43rd chess Olympiad here Tuesday.

On a day when Indian think-tank decided to rest P Harikrishna, the best Indian performer so far, Viswanathan Anand was held to an easy draw by David Navarra, Vidit Gujrathi tried hard before splitting points with Viktor Laznicka on the second board and B Adhiban also drew with Hracek Zbynek on the third board in the first game.

However, the decision to rest Harikrishna was justified by Sasikiran who played a crushing game to outwit Ziri Stocek on the fourth board.

With 13 points in their kitty now, the Indian men assured themselves of a joint third place with three rounds still to come in the biggest chess event.

The United States are likely to be the sole leader as they cruised to a 2.5-1.5 victory over Azerbaijan while Poland stands third following a 2-2 draw with Armenia.

In the women's section, India suffered a major setback as in-form Koneru Humpy and Tania Sachdev both lost to Hoang Thang Trang and Ticia Gara of Hungary respectively.

The Indian women could only manage draws on the remaining two boards where D Harika and Eesha Karavade played with white pieces translating into a painful defeat.

The loss left Indian women on 11 points with a lot of catching up to do in the remaining rounds.

Indian Results after round 8:

Open: India (13) beat Czech Republic (11) 2.5-1.5 (David Navarra drew with V Anand, Vidit Gujrathi drew with Viktor Laznicka, Hracek Zbynek drew with B Adhiban, Krishnan Sasikiran beat Ziri Stocek.

Women: Hungary (13) beat India (11): Hoang Thang Trang beat Koneru Humpy, D Harika drew with Anita Gara, Ticia Gara beat Tania Sachdev; Eesha Karavade drew with J Terbe

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Manchester United 1-1 Wolves: 3 things that went wrong...
RELATED STORY
International Friendlies: 5 Things We Learnt From United...
RELATED STORY
When Soccer Almost Took Over The United States
RELATED STORY
Benjamin Pavard's agent is an Indian!
RELATED STORY
Five Greatest Hard Men to Play the Game (Football)
RELATED STORY
Saudi women in Russia to support team, reinforce new image
RELATED STORY
Fans at World Cup criticized for videos disrespecting women
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United looking to sign £44m-rated...
RELATED STORY
7 Non-Asian FIFA World Cup 2018 teams against whom Indian...
RELATED STORY
Nuno proud of Wolves character in Man United draw
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us