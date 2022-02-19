All India Chess Federation’s FIDE trainers’ seminar begins in Shimla

The three-day FIDE Trainers’ Seminar got off to a rousing start at Hotel Solitaire in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on Friday.

The FIDE seminar is being organized by the All India Chess Federation (AICF) with the support of the Government of India Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Himachal Pradesh State Chess Association is conducting a FIDE seminar under the aegis of AICF.

FIDE Senior Trainer International Master Sekhar Chandra Sahoo and FIDE Trainer International Master Neeraj Mishra are the lecturers during the seminar.

In all, 29 participants from nine states are taking part in this three-day FIDE seminar and examination to get their International Trainers titles from FIDE Trainers’ Commission.

AICF to organize four more FIDE seminars in the next few weeks

Apart from Shimla, AICF, under its "Chess for Everyone" project, is also organizing four more such FIDE seminars in the next few weeks.

After the completion of the FIDE seminar in Shimla, the governing body of chess in the country is planning to hold more such training programs in the future. The AICF believes more and more seminars will certainly benefit the budding chess trainers.

AICF said seminars will be organized in Patna, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Visakhapatnam in the coming weeks for the benefit of coaches. The successful coaches will get their Trainers’ title under the banner of the International Chess Federation.

FIDE Senior Trainers Grandmaster Praveen Thipsay, Grandmaster RB Ramesh and International Master Vishal Sareen are the other lecturers in this trainers’ program.

On similar lines, AICF is also organizing the FIDE Arbiter Seminar and Examination at Kanpur, Guwahati, Shimla, Bengaluru and Kottayam from next week onwards. These seminars will help national arbiters get their FIDE Arbiter Norms to achieve the FIDE Arbiter title.

FIDE Lecturers, International Arbiters R Anantharam, Dharmendra Kumar, Gopakumar Sudhakaran and Swapnil Bansod will be the Chief Lecturers in the Arbiter Seminar. They will be assisted by international arbiters Vasanth BH, Nitin Shenvi and Paul Arokiaraj, said AICF on Friday.

