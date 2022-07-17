Chennai girl Rakshitta Ravi maintains lead at MPL National Junior Chess Championships

Rakshitta Ravi maintained her sole lead at the MPL 51st National Junior Open and 36th National U-19 Girls Chess Championships in Pune on Sunday.

17-year-old Rakshitta Ravi continued her winning streak, being victorious in her eighth successive round at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana in Pune. Chennai girl Rakshitta notched up eight points in as many rounds to stamp her authority in style.

The week-long tournament is being organized by Pune District Chess Circle in association with Maharashtra Chess Association under the aegis of All India Chess Federation.

In the eighth round, WIM Rakshitta Ravi of Tamil Nadu outplayed Velpula Sarayu of Telangana on the top board to take her points tally to eight.

Rakshitta, whose parents are also former international chess players, did not have much trouble in dismissing Telangana’s Velpula Sarayu.

Alekhya Mukhopadhyay halts board leader Vrashank Chouhan’s winning run

In the boys' section, West Bengal’s Alekhya Mukhopadhyay upset board leader Vrashank Chouhan of Rajasthan and handed him his first loss in eight games. After registering seven wins on the trot, Vrashank found Alekhya Mukhopadhyay too hot to handle.

Vrashank, however, continued to lead the table with 7 points to his credit. Mukhopadhyay and L Shrihari followed the leader with 6.5 points apiece.

Chess Results (Round 8)

Boys Open

Alekhya Mukhopadhyay (WB) (6.5) bt Vrashank Chouhan (Raj) (7)

Arun Kataria (Raj) (5.5) lost to Srihari L (Puducherry) (6.5)

Aswath S (TN) (6) drew with AGM Vignesh B (TN) (6)

Ajay Parvathareddy (UP) (6) drew with Ritvik Krishnan (Mah) (6)

Rishabh Gokhale (Mah) (6.5) bt Kartik Kumar Singh (Mah) (5.5)

Gaurang Bagwe (Mah) (6) bt IM Avinash Ramesh (TN) (5)

FM Mohamed Anees M (TN) (6) bt Yash Bharadia (Raj) (5)

IM Raahul VS (TN) (4.5) lost to FM Ayush Sharma (MP) (6)

IM Manish Anto Cristiano F (TN) (5.5) bt CM Mrityunjay Mahadevan (TN) (4.5)

Mandar Lad (Goa) (5.5) bt FM Ayushh Ravikumar (TN) (4.5)

CM Mayank Chakraborty (Assam) (5.5) bt Dhyey Agarwal (Guj) (4.5)

Sathvik Adiga (Kar) (5) drew with Hriday Panchal (Delhi) (5)

Om Lamkane (Mah) (5) drew with Mehta Naitik R (Guj) (5).

Girls

WIM Rakshitta Ravi (TN) (8) bt Velpula Sarayu (TS) (6)

WIM Bommini Mounika Akshaya (AP) (6.5) bt Vakcheri Mohitha (AP) (5.5)

WFM Bhagyashree Patil (Mah) (6.5) bt Meenathi Rajam V (TN) (5.5)

AFM Shubhi Gupta (UP) (5) lost to WFM Jyothsna L (TN) (6)

WCM Bristy Mukherjee (WB) (6) bt Aditi Kayal (Mah) (5)

Rindhiya V (TN) (5.5) drew with Charvi Patidar (Raj) (5.5)

Tejaswini G (TN) (6) bt Sachi Jain (Del) (4.5)

Divyabharathi Masanam (TN) (5) drew with WCM Sanskruti Wankhade (Mah) (5)

Sani Deshpande (Mah) (5.5) bt Sudipa Haldar (WB) (4.5)

Sai Mahathi A (TS) (4.5) lost to Dhanashree Khairmode (Mah) (5.5).

