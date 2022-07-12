Andhra’s Hima Tejaswini Godetti causes first upset at MPL National Junior Open Chess Championships

Hima Tejaswini Goddeti caused the first upset at the MPL 51st National Junior Under-19 Open and 36th National Junior Girls Chess Championships at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana in Pune on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh’s AFM Hima Tejaswini Goddeti (1303) shocked higher-ranked Siya Sagar (1799) of Gujarat in the opening round of the Junior Chess Nationals.

The tournament is being organized by the Pune District Chess Circle in association with Maharashtra Chess Association (MCA), under the aegis of the Alll India Chess Federation (AICF).

Young player Hima Tejaswini Goddeti displayed excellent temperament to get the better of the higher-ranked Siya Sagar of Gujarat in the first round. Hima has now opened her account with a brilliant win and now shares the lead with several others, with one point to her credit.

IM Rahul VS (L) playing against Prathamesh Gawade in the first round. (Pic credit: MCA)

Maharashtra’s Ishwari Jagadale holds WIM Akshaya to a draw at Junior Chess Nationals

Ishwari Jagadale from Maharashtra played a superb game to hold WIM Bommini Mounika Akshaya from AP to a draw in 65 moves. The game started with the Queen Pawn Opening. The black player gained an advantage in the opening, but the white player smartly converted the game into an equal opposite color Bishop.

The tournament was inaugurated by Navnath Fartade, Deputy Director of Maharashtra Sports, and Siddharth Mayur, Working president of MCA.

Purshottam Bhilare, Vice President of MCA, Sarang Lagu, Hon. Secretary of PYC, Niranjan Godbole, Hon. Secretary of MCA, and Shirish Sathe, Chess Department Secretary of PYC were the guests of honor. Prakash Kunte, Trustee of Pune District Chess Circle, and Debashish Barua, Chief Arbiter, were also present on the occasion.

Junior Nationals - Results (Round 1)

Boys

IM Raahul VS (TN) (1) bt Prathamesh Gawade (Mah) (0)

Siddhant Nath Jha (Har) (0) lost to IM Avinash Ramesh (TN) (1)

Srihari L (Puducherry) (1) bt Giridhar A (Kerala) (0)

Shlok Sharnarthi (Mah) (0) lost to FM Mohamed Anees M (TN) (1)

Yash Bharadia (Raj) (1) bt Mohd Tabseer Alam (Bihar) (0)

Anish Godse (Mah) (0) lost to IM Manish Anto Cristiano (TN) (1)

FM Ayush Sharma (MP) (1) bt Madhvendra Sharma (MP) (0)

Abhijay Dandawate (Mah) (0) lost to Alekhya Mukhopadhyay (WB) (1)

AGM Vignesh B (TN) (1) bt Darsh Shetty (Mah) (0)

Aaryan Singla (Mah) (1) bt Atharva Jaeel (Mah) (0)

FM Ayushh Ravikumar (TN) (1) bt Boominathan Lalitaditya Ayyanar (Mah) (0)

Majji Ram Charan Teja (AP) (0) lost to Ritvik Krishnan (Mah) (1)

CM Karthik Sai Ch (TS) (0.5) drew with Yuvraj Singh (Punjab) (0.5)

Nikhil Chehal (Punjab) (0) lost to CM Mayank Chakraborty (Assam) (1)

Hriday Panchal (Del) (1) bt Nishanth Dsouza (Kar) (0).

Rakshita Ravi (L) makes a move against Shruti Kale in Pune on Tuesday. (Pic credit: MCA)

Girls

WIM Rakshitta Ravi (TN) (1) bt Shruti Kale (Mah) (0)

Ishwari Jagadale (Mah) (0.5) drew with WIM Bommini Mounika Akshaya (AP) (0.5)

WFM Jyothsna L (TN) (1) bt Manasa (Kar) (0)

Suryanshi Sharma (Himachal Pradesh) (0) lost to Sarayu Velpula (TS) (1)

WFM Bhagyashree Patil (Mah) (1) bt Arya Mallar (Kerala) (0)

Rindhiya V (TN) (0.5) drew with Disha UA (Kar) (0.5)

AFM Hima Tejaswini Goddeti (AP) (1) bt Siya Sagar (Guj) (0)

Aadhya Jain (Del) (0) lost to Tanisha Boramanikar (Mah) (1)

WCM Kheerthi Ganta (TS) (0.5) drew with Divya (Kar) (0.5).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far