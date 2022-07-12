Over 200 players to compete at MPL National Junior U-19 Open Chess Championships

The MPL 51st National Junior Open and 36th National Junior Girls Chess Championships 2022 will be played at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana, Pune from July 12 to 20.

Over 200 boys and girls from 25 states across the country will be seen in action in the Under-19 junior chess tournament.

The nine-day chess tournament will be sponsored by AICF’s official national championship sponsor MPL, while Amanora and h2e Systems will be the co-sponsors for the event.

Working President of Maharashtra Chess Association (MCA) Siddharth Mayur revealed on Monday that the tournament will be played over 11 rounds in the Swiss league format.

Honorary Secretary of MCA Niranjan Godbole and Chess Department Secretary of PYC Hindu Gymkhana Shirish Sathe were also present at the press conference.

125 entries in the boys section at U-19 Chess Nationals

The U-19 Chess Nationals will see the participation of 125 entries in the boys’ section and 90 entries in the girls’s section. Three title holders in the boys department and two title holders in the girls group will be vying for a total prize money of ₹10 lakhs.

The event is being organized by Pune District Chess Circle on behalf of Maharashtra Chess Association under the aegis of All India Chess Federation (AICF). The event is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports, and Government of India.

Newly crowned Under-17 National champion Bhagyashri Patil of Maharashtra and International Master Raahul VS (2354, Tamil Nadu) will be the star attractions of the tournament.

International Masters Avinash Ramesh (2349, Tamil Nadu), Srihari L (2286, Puducherry) and FM Mohamed Anees M (2257, Tamil Nadu) are expected to be the dark horses in the tournament.

Women's International Master M Rakshitta Ravi (2185, Tamil Nadu) and Women's International Master Bommini Mounika Akshaya (2107, Andhra Pradesh) have the potential to challenge the seeded players.

Women's Fide Master L Jyothsna (1967, Tamil Nadu) and a few other teenagers are some of the top players who will be seen in action at the event.

