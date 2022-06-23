Chess Olympiad Torch Relay launched by PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay in New Delhi on Wednesday. The hosting of this event is expected to inspire thousands of players. The grand function was held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

All India Chess Federation (AICF) secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan took this opportunity to also talk about the 'Khelo Chess' program. He said India could witness a chess revolution.

“India has a lot of chess potential and AICF has been rigorously working on developing young talents. However, a programme like Khelo India for chess could revolutionise the sport in the country. It will bolster our mission of making India a chess powerhouse. The nation-wide event of that stature will not only inspire and encourage young Indians to take up the sport but will also bring out the best of the talents."

Veteran players like Viswanathan Anand and Koneru Humpy, alongside young promising talents such as Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa and D Gukesh, are consistently performing on the global stage. With their outstanding success, India has emerged as one of the top chess nations in the world in recent years.

India has won three medals at the Chess Olympiad so far

So far, India has won three medals at the world’s biggest chess event, the Chess Olympiad. Two of the medals, gold and bronze, came in virtual editions, held in the last two years.

AICF Secretary Chauhan further added:

“Indian players have proved their abilities with some brilliant performances on the global stage. There has also been the emergence of some talented youngsters who are the future of Indian chess. Developing and nurturing young talent is very important and I believe, the Khelo Chess programme could provide an ideal platform.”

The Khelo India programme was launched in 2018 with the aim of developing the sports culture in India at the grassroots level and transforming the country into a great sporting nation. With young players winning international medals for the country, the programme has been a great success.

And for a game like chess, which is not part of Khelo India yet, such a program could be a game-changer.

India is all set to add a golden chapter to its chess history by hosting the Chess Olympiad for the first time ever in the country. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) also named India as the starting flame point for its newly introduced Olympic-style concept, Chess Olympiad Torch Relay.

FIDE said the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay will always begin in India for every edition of the event.

With top chess stars participating from across the globe, the 44th edition of the event will take place in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, from July 28 to August 10.

