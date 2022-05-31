Players from 24 countries to compete in first Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess tournament

The first Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess tournament will get underway at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Baner-Mahalunge Road, in Pune on Tuesday.

The week-long international chess tournament for players rated above Elo 2000 will see the participation of 140 players from 24 countries. 17 Grandmasters (GM), 29 International Masters (IM), and several WGMs will vie for the top honors.

The tournament is organized by the Maharashtra Chess Association (MCA) under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation (AICF).

Dr Parinay Fuke, president, MCA, and Niranjan Godbole, secretary, MCA, were thrilled with the tremendous response received for the event.

The competition, which will be played from May 31 to June 8, will be an 11-round Swiss League. It has attracted players from Tajikistan, Belarus, Georgia, Azerbaijan, USA, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, apart from top Indian players in the event.

Pune chess tournament to offer prize money of over ₹20 lakhs

The tournament will offer a total prize-money purse of ₹20 lakhs ($26,000). This will be one of the best platforms for upcoming players to hunt for norms and an opportunity to enhance the rating for the title players.

GM Farukh Amonatov of Tajikistan, with an Elo rating of 2622 is the top seed for the event. The much-decorated GM Lalith Babu (2563), who has won a record 20 gold medals in international events, will spearhead the Indian challenge as the highest Indian in the fray.

Prominent women players to look out for at Maharashtra International Open are IM Bhakti Kulkarni, IM Soumya Swaminathan, WGM Mary Ann Gomes, and WGM Divya Deshmukh.

All are National Women title holders and interestingly will be the cynosure of all eyes as they represent India in the forthcoming Chess Olympiad scheduled in Chennai.

WGM Priyanka Nutakki is another fresh face to follow. Teen talent Aditya Mittal is another interesting player to watch out for.

Maharashtra International Open will be inaugurated on May 31 by former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Leader of the Opposition in State Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar.

MCA President Parinay Fuke; Working President Siddharth Mayur; Grandmaster Abhijit Kunte; Senior VP Aniruddha Deshpande; VP Girish Chitale; VP and Secretary, AICF, Bharat Singh Chauhan will be the guests of honor.

Ashok Jain, former president and mentor of the Maharashtra Chess Association, will also be present for the occasion.

Massive response to Pune Open Chess tournament, to be held alongside Maharashtra International Open

Over 455 participants from seven countries including India have confirmed their participation in the first Pune Open Chess tournament for the below Elo 2000 rated players. The Pune Open chess tournament will be organized simultaneously along with the Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess.

The event will run from June 1 to June 4 and will be played at Boxing Hall, Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Baner-Mahalunge Road, Mahalunge, Balewadi, Pune. MCA president Parinay Fuke expressed his joy over the hosting of the event.

“We are happy to organize the Pune Open Chess Championship for players who have not crossed the FIDE rating of 2000 in the past 36 months. This will help many juniors to make ratings and also participate with players from across the nation."

The event will offer a total prize money of ₹10 lakhs and will be played under the FIDE Laws of Chess for a total of 10-rounds on a Swiss League basis.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far