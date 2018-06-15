Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Remit2India ropes in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 13:09 IST
1

Dubai, Jun 15 (PTI) Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has become the brand ambassador for Remit2India, an online money transfer portal that focuses on the Indian diaspora.

In 2017, India received USD 69 billion according to World Bank's Migration and Development Brief.

Kohli will endorse the Remit2India brand by being part of its innovative marketing and customer experience initiatives for three years.

"It is an honour to be the face of the iconic brand Remit2India which has over half a million customers globally. I look forward to reinforcing Remit2India's growing appeal among the Indian diaspora as a brand that reflects an Indian sense of pride and achievement, patriotism and a spirit of belonging, Kohli said in a media release.

Remit2India is one of the financial services brands of Finablr, the recently launched holding company of UAE-based Indian businessman B R Shetty.

Its customer footprints are predominantly across Canada, the UK, US and Australia while initiatives to rein in newer diaspora markets will gather pace by leveraging the Indian cricket captain's widespread appeal.

For a youthful brand like Remit2India, Virat with his image as a go-getter cricketer is an ideal fit. He represents a winning Indian enthusiasm which drives millions of Indians to distant shores to prove their mettle and in turn contribute to the home country's development through their remittances, said Promoth Manghat, Executive Director of Finablr

