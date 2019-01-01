Sandipan scores second win

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI)Fourth ranked IndianGM Chanda Sandipan (ELO 2555) register his second successive win in the EKA IIFWL Investment Mangers 4th Mumbai International GM Chess Tournament 2018 here.

Sandipan playing with the black pieces defeated compatriot FM Srihari L.R. (ELO 2316) on the third board.

Top-ranked GM Aleksandrov Aleksej of Belarus (2590) also finished his second round with a win against Indias Ritviz Parab (2338) on the top board.

Meanwhile, on the second board, third ranked Belarusian GM Stupak Kirill (2557) playing with the white, suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Egyptian IM Ameir Moheb (2327) who is lowly ranked at 42.

Sandipan, along with Aleksej and three other players IM Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh (IND, 2437), IM Muthaiah Al (IND, 2408), FM Mohammad Fahad Rahman (BAN, 2381), all with two points each, are placed in joint first position.

The tournament is being held at World Trade Centre in South Mumbai.

Results Round 2 (top-10 boards):GM Aleksandrov Aleksej (BLR, 2590) 2 pts beat Ritviz Parab (IND, 2338).

GM Stupak Kirill (BLR, 2557) 1 lost IM Ameir Moheb (EGY, 2327) 2. FM Srihari L.R. (IND, 2316) 1 lost GM Chanda Sandipan (IND, 2555) 2.GM Deepan Chakkravarthy J. (IND, 2550) 1.5 drew Pranav V (IND, 2314) 1.5.

GM Tran Tuan Minh (VIE, 2524) 2 beat IM Sangma Rahul (IND, 2289) 1.IM Visakh N.R. (IND, 2491) 2 beat IM Sarwat Walaa (EGY, 2276) 1.GM Rahman Ziaur (BAN, 2468) 1.5 drew Balasubramaniam H. (IND, 2270) 1.5. IM Kathmale Sameer (IND, 2312) 2 beat IM Gukesh D.(IND, 2466) 1.GM Sundararajan Kidambi (IND, 2458) 1.5 drew GM Ziatdinov Raset (USA, 2252) 1.5.

Srijit Paul (IND, 2298) 1 lost IM Khusenkhojaev Muhammad (TJK, 2455) 2