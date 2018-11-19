×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

School Chess: Vinit, Greeshma emerge champions

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    19 Nov 2018, 18:24 IST

Representational image
Representational image

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) Vinit Dhoot and Greeshma Dhumal, with an identical tally of 7.5 points each, clinched the boys and girls under-16 crowns respectively in the Mahavir Prasad Morarka Memorial Maharashtra State Schools Chess Championship here Monday.

Top-ranked Vinit defeated Shubham Bandikatte to remain in pole position and emerge champion.

Third-ranked Harsha Vartak and fifth-ranked Vihaan Shetty both won their final round matches and finished with 7 points each, but the former, with a better progressive score, was placed second. Vihaan had to settle for the third position.

In the Girls U-16 competition, eighth-ranked Greeshma Dhumal scored an easy win against second-ranked Archita Toraskar to hold on to her lead and win the title.

Sixth-ranked Rajalakshmi Vishwanathan outsmarted Vedhika Ramanan to claim the second position, while number one rankedIsha Inamdar was held to a draw by lowlyShraddha Kadam and had to remain content with a third-place finish.

Top 3 winners: Girls U-6:1. Chaturthi Pardeshi (8 points), 2. Aarna Shah (7), 3. Swara Railkar (7).

Girls U-8:1. Hiya Shah (9), 2. Nihira Koul (7), 3. Ojal Ambilwade (6,5).

Girls U-10:1. Aanya Roy (7,5), 2. Rucha Dakare (7,5), 3. Aastha Turankar (6,5).

Girls U-12:1. Vrisha Shah (8,5), 2. Kriti Patel (8), 3. Tanvi Borate (6).

Girls U-14:1. Parnavi Rane (7,5), 2.Kiyarra Khaturia (7), 3. Saniya Tadavi (7).

Girls U-16:1. Greeshma Dhumal (7,5), 2. Rajalakshmi Vishwanathan (6), 3. Isha Inamdar (5,5).

Boys U-6:1 Viraj Rane (8), 2. Vedant Karthik (7,5), 3. Siddhant Bharti (7).

Boys U-8:1. Kushagra Jain (8,5), 2. Aditya Patil (7,5), 3. Gaigore Sanskar (7).

Boys U-10:1. Vedant Vekhande (8), 2. Aradhya Tikam (7,5), 3. Prathmesh Gawde (7).

Boys U-12:1.Ritvik Krishnan (9), 2. Aditya Ramanathan (7,5), 3.Vyankatesh S Dande (7).

Boys U-14:1. Rishi Kadam (8), 2.Rachit Lund (8), 3. Mihiir Sarvade (6,5).

Boys U-16:1. Vinit Dhoot (7,5), 2. Harsh Vartak (7), 3. Vihaan Shetty (7)

Topics you might be interested in:
Leisure Reading
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Exclusive insights about the PRO Chess League by League...
RELATED STORY
School chess: Parnavi, Rishi take sole lead
RELATED STORY
"Disability is not a curse, but a challenge," says...
RELATED STORY
It's a long journey ahead for young Nihal: Chess great Anand
RELATED STORY
Watch: Blindfolded Chess 
RELATED STORY
Vaibhav Suri: Chess and Education go hand-in-hand for...
RELATED STORY
"I would like to play as strongly as possible, nothing...
RELATED STORY
Indian Blind Chess player wins big in France
RELATED STORY
5 sports which you did not know originated in India
RELATED STORY
5 Indian sporting heroes who deserve a biopic
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us