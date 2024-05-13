5 college baseball pitchers who could go big in 2024 MLB Draft ft. Jac Caglianone

The 2024 college baseball season is filled with standout pitchers who may be selected early in the 2024 MLB Draft, scheduled from July 14 to 16. These pitchers have been effective in various ways this season, whether hurling multiple strikeouts or collecting wins to boost their teams' chances of reaching the College World Series and boosting their draft stock.

With only a few months remaining before the 2024 MLB Draft, here are five pitchers who could make an impact in the major leagues once they get picked.

5 college baseball pitchers who could be picked early in the 2024 MLB Draft

#1. Jac Caglianone, LHP/1B, Florida

Jac Caglianone is 12-5 in two seasons as Florida's starting pitcher.

Jac Caglianone is arguably the best two-way player in the nation as he can pitch effectively and hit home runs at will. As a pitcher, the 6-foot-5 junior has a win record of 12-5 in two seasons of pitching for the Gators.

He has an ERA of 4.36 and has struck out 150 batters. Opponents are batting .204 when Caglianone is on the mound.

But what sets him up as one of the top players in the upcoming MLB Draft is his batting ability. The junior led the league in home runs last season with 33 and recorded 90 RBIs with a .323 batting average. This season, he has improved on his hitting, with a .417 batting average with 28 HRs and 55 RBIs.

#2. Hagen Smith, LHP, Arkansas

Hagen Smith is having a great 2024 season for Arkansas as he has a win-loss record of 9-0 with an ERA of 1.65. He has struck out 136 batters in 13 starts.

The six-foot-three southpaw is also durable as he has pitched a total of 71 innings this season which could eclipse his career-high 77.1 innings pitched in 2022.

#3. Chase Burns, RHP, Wake Forest

Since transferring from Tennessee, Chase Burns has stepped up big-time for Wake Forest. In 13 starts this season, the 21-year-old has a win-loss record of 10-1 with an ERA of 2.85.

Burns has turned on the jets on his arm as he has struck out 156 this season, which is up from 114 last year.

The 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher was initially picked in the 20th round by the San Diego Padres in the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft but ultimately decided to sign up for Tennessee, where he played for two seasons.

#4. Trey Yesavage, RHP, East Carolina

Trey Yesavage has been excellent in his last two seasons with East Carolina, going 17-2 with a 2.36 ERA in 29 games (27 starts).

This season, the 6-foot-4 Communication major is 10-1 with a 2.13 ERA and has fanned 132 batters in 80.1 innings pitched. He is an unstoppable force on the mound as opponents are batting just .165 against him.

5. Brody Brecht, RHP, Iowa

Brody Brecht is 4-2 in 13 starts for Iowa this season and has recorded an ERA of 3.47. The 6"4' athlete has struck out a career-best 117 and has pitched 70 innings.

Last season, Brecht was 5-2 with a 3.74 ERA in 77 innings pitched. He had 109 strikeouts in 16 starts in the 2023 season.

