Arkansas vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 5, College Baseball 2024

Arkansas and Kentucky clash in the third and last match of their Southeastern Conference series on Sunday, May 5, at the Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky.

Both teams split their first two matches and the rubber match will bring major implications for the conference and the NCAA baseball scene. No. 2 Arkansas (40-8, 17-6 SEC) won the first game, 10-3, but No. 8 Kentucky (34-10, 17-6 SEC) bounced back with an 11-3 victory on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Left-handed pitcher Mason Molina (3-1, 3.47 ERA) will take the mound for the Razorbacks while the Wildcats will counter with Mason Moore (7-1, 5.08 ERA). Molina plays this week after missing a start last weekend due to an ankle injury.

Arkansas vs Kentucky Baseball Prediction

Kentucky has been excellent at home with a 19-5 record. They proved it on Saturday as the Wildcats' batters peppered Arkansas' pitching rotation with 11 hits.

They held off the Razorbacks' batters to eight hits and despite committing two errors, Kentucky was able to come up with an emphatic victory. The Wildcats' win turned the SEC regular season title clash into a two-way battle with both teams tied in the standings with a 17-6 record.

Emelien Pitre and Nick Lopez drove in four runs each to spearhead Kentucky's assault while Dominic Niman gained his eighth win this season as he struck out four batters and gave up five hits, two earned runs, and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Emelien Pitre leads Kentucky in RBIs with 45.

Hudson White homered for Arkansas and drove in two runs. Brady Tygart (4-2) took the loss as he allowed five runs on six hits, three walks, and two strikeouts while throwing 67 pitches in three innings.

Peyton Stovall will lead the Razorbacks' offense as he is the team's most accurate batter with a batting average of .354. He has slugged seven home runs and batted in 34 runs. Wehiwa Aloy is the top-run manufacturer for Arkansas with 48 RBIs and 11 HRs. He has a batting average of .268, a slugging percentage of .475, and an on-base rate of .374.

Five Wildcats are averaging at least .300 with Lopez leading the charge with .369. Ryan Waldschmidt (.364), Pitre (.312), Grant Smith (.300), and Ryan Nicholson (.300) are the other batters racking up the hits for Kentucky. Nicholson is the top slugger with 14 home runs and 42 RBIs. Pitre leads the team in RBIs with 45.

Arkansas vs Kentucky Baseball Betting Odds

TEAM LINE/TOTAL Arkansas -108.86 Kentucky 11.89

Arkansas vs Kentucky Head-to-Head

Arkansas leads the season series between the two teams, 47-26, including 19-14 in games played in Lexington. Dave Van Horn has coached Arkansas to a 30-14 record against the Wildcats with a 14-9 record on the road.

Where to watch Arkansas vs Kentucky Baseball?

SECN+ will live stream the Arkansas-Kentucky rubber match with Dick Gabriel and Doug Flynn serving as play-by-play announcer and analyst, respectively. It can also be heard on Razorbacks Sports Network.