Auburn baseball 2025 season preview: 3 biggest games, key players, predictions and more

Auburn baseball endured a disappointing season this year. The Tigers finished last in the SEC West with an 8-22 conference record, which caused them to miss the SEC Tournament. While they finished the season with a 27-26 record, they missed the postseason for the first time since 2021.

The Tigers embarked on an incredible run two years ago that saw them make the College World Series. However, Butch Thompson's club was far from their best this year, which prompted him and his staff to make some impressive transfer portal additions during the offseason.

Let's preview Auburn ahead of the 2025 NCAA baseball season.

3 key games for Auburn baseball during the 2025 season

3. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide and Tigers' rivalry is a famous one. With both teams looking to bounce back after disappointing seasons this year, their series will likely produce incredible baseball.

2. Georgia Bulldogs

Following a strong regular season, the Bulldogs earned the No. 6 national seed and made the NCAA super regionals. Alongside Alabama, they are the other permanent opponent for the Tigers. Despite losing Charlie Condon in this year's draft, the Bulldogs are likely to contend again next year.

1. LSU Tigers

LSU endured a difficult season, according to its lofty standards, this year. However, they embarked on one of the strongest recruitment drives in NCAA baseball during the offseason, which should make them a favorite to reach Omaha and win the NCAA Tournament next year. They could pose a significant threat to Auburn's hopes of returning to the top in 2025.

Key players for the Auburn Tigers in 2025

3. Cooper McMurray, INF

McMurray was one of the Tigers' few highlights this year. The redshirt junior had 14 home runs, 56 RBIs and an average of .296 in 52 games while also being walked 47 times, the most of all Tigers hitters.

During the offseason, McMurray announced he would return to the Plains for the 2025 season. This is a big boost for the Tigers as he will be a major part of their offense next year.

2. Cade Fisher, LHP

The Tigers scored big in the transfer portal by landing ex-Florida Gators pitcher Cade Fisher. He was one of the top arms in the Gators' bullpen, finishing his sophomore season 4-3 while striking out 76 batters with an ERA of 7.13. The hurler also made a save in 59.1 innings.

With the Tigers losing regular starters Chase Allsup and Tanner Bauman in this year's draft, Fisher could be a reliable weekend starter for them in 2025.

1. Ike Irish, C

Irish was the Tigers' biggest threat at the plate this year. The sophomore tied McMurray for home runs (14) and led the team in RBIs (59) and batting average (.319). Entering his junior season as the 13th-ranked prospect for the 2025 draft per ESPN, the talented catcher is expected to lead the Tigers' offense next year.

Predicting the Auburn Tigers' 2025 season

In the offseason, the Tigers' smart work saw them build one of the top transfer portal classes of all NCAA baseball teams. Although adding the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns will make the SEC more competitive, the Tigers should produce a regular season that will take them back to the postseason.

With Thompson's roster development experience, Auburn has an outside chance of winning an NCAA regional. However, making the College World Series could be a mark it misses in 2025.

