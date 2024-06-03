Best college baseball odds, picks and bets today, June 3: LSU, North Carolina lock horns in Regional final

Defending champion LSU faces North Carolina in a winner-take-all Chapel Hill Regional final at the Boshamer Stadium on Monday night. The first pitch is scheduled at 6 p.m. ET, and both teams have yet to announce a starter to keep the suspense factor running.

ESPN2 will broadcast the college baseball game on television, while ESPN+ and Fubo provide livestream content to Internet subscribers. The winner will advance to the best-of-three Super Regional against Tucson Regional winner West Virginia.

Per BetMGM, LSU remains an underdog in moneyline betting as they open Monday's clash with +100 odds, compared to North Carolina's -135.

TEAMS MONEYLINE LSU Tigers +100 North Carolina Tar Heels -135

Trending

LSU forces do-or-die clash with North Carolina

North Carolina huddles to discuss a strategy in the latter part of the game against LSU.

LSU forced the do-or-die game with North Carolina after securing an 8-4 win on Sunday. The Tigers built an 8-1 lead in the first five innings and held on in the last four frames to pick up the victory.

Josh Pearson sparked the Tigers' early surge, launching a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. LSU stretched the lead to 3-0 in the third after Michael Braswell hit a two-out RBI single.

The Tigers increased their lead to 7-1 with a four-run explosion in the bottom of the fourth. Singles from Tommy White and Steven Milam helped pick up three runs, while Pearson drew another run in the fourth on a double-play groundout with the bases loaded.

LSU stretched its cushion to seven runs in the fifth after designated hitter Hayden Travinski launched a solo homer to the stands, his 16th of the season.

The Tar Heels reduced the deficit to four after scoring three runs in the sixth and seventh innings. They knocked on the door in the ninth inning after loading the bases with one out. Gavin Guidry halted the comeback attempt by striking out Luke Stevenson and forced Gavin Gallaher to a flyout to seal the victory for the Tigers.

Right-hander Thatcher Hurd pitched a season-long 5 2/3 innings for LSU, striking out six. Hurd, who improved to 3-4 this season, gave up two runs and six hits before letting relievers Justin Loer, Fidel Ulloa, Kade Anderson and Guidry work on the final 3 1/3 innings. The quartet allowed two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts.

North Carolina starter Aidan Haugh (4-2) surrendered four runs on five hits in three innings to take the loss. The Tar Heels are expected to bounce back from the loss and secure a victory to move them to a super regional showdown with West Virginia.

LSU vs North Carolina Regional Final Prediction

LSU will use its championship poise to hold off North Carolina in this game, but the Tar Heels will find a way to outclass the Tigers and prevail 10-8 on a game-winning two-home run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback