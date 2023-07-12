Braden Montgomery's transfer portal induction has certainly generated excitement among possible suitors. He has established himself as an upcoming two-way star in Major League Baseball. Even since the spotlight has started revolving around Shohei Ohtani, the two-way star.

College athletes have engaged themselves in following the footsteps of Babe Ruth and Shohei Ohtani. Entering 2023, Braden Montgomery was considered the No. 5 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. However, his recent performances can carry him through to be the No. 1 overall pick next year.

Jeremy Booth @_JeremyBooth Breaking: Stanford OF/RHP @Braden2baseball has entered the @NCAA Transfer Portal. Huge get for wherever he lands as the possible 1st pick in the 2024 draft changes homes. Breaking: Stanford OF/RHP @Braden2baseball has entered the @NCAA Transfer Portal. Huge get for wherever he lands as the possible 1st pick in the 2024 draft changes homes.

Montgomery is a right-handed pitcher and outfielder hailing from Madison County, Mississippi. The 6-feet,2-inches sophomore was named the PAC-12 Freshman of the Year in 2022. No wonder his addition to the team could lead to a championship run.

So what are the top three programs where Braden Montgomery's transfer could take place? Let's take a look to see if Braden would benefit from the listed colleges.

Possible Braden Montgomery's transfer spots

1. LSU

2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

Dylan Crews has left a deep hole in the current College World Series Champion's roster. Although, Braden Montgomery's transfer would replace the big loss in the LSU Tigers' outfield. The 2023 MLB Draft has seen LSU reap the rewards of their previous transfer portal selections.

The 2022 PAC-12 Freshman of the Year could benefit from the program offered at LSU with the hunger to repeat the College World Series Championship.

2. Ole Miss

Who doesn't love an athlete heading home and delivering in a place where he belongs? Be it the return of LeBron James to the Cleveland Cavaliers or Cristiano Ronaldo hopping back on Manchester United's tiresome train. It just has a sweet sound to it.

With Braden Montgomery's transfer, the Ole Miss Rebels could bounce right back into the SEC's top spots. They have a reputation for having a strong and serious program. Braden was also 2021's Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year. Ole Miss must be looking for Kemp Alderman's replacement in the outfield.

Kendall Rogers @KendallRogers



d1baseball.com/transfers/2023… TRANSFER NEWS: I've confirmed that @StanfordBSB two-way talent Braden Montgomery will enter the transfer portal very soon. Montgomery hit .336 with 17 homers and 61 RBIs and is up to 97-98 on the bump. Was our No. 5 2024 College Prospect entering '23. TRANSFER NEWS: I've confirmed that @StanfordBSB two-way talent Braden Montgomery will enter the transfer portal very soon. Montgomery hit .336 with 17 homers and 61 RBIs and is up to 97-98 on the bump. Was our No. 5 2024 College Prospect entering '23. d1baseball.com/transfers/2023…

3. South Carolina Gamecocks

With Braden Montgomery's transfer, the Gamecocks can make their run for the College World Series. They are considered the home of arguably one of the best power hitters, Ethan Petry. The addition of Braden behind Ethan Petry could make their hitting flawless.

That being said, South Carolina is also losing exemplary pitchers like Jack Mahoney and Will Sanders. Montgomery's transfer can also lift their pitching abilities, come next season. The Gamecocks can utilize the two-time John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Week.

