Top 5 NBA players drafted out of LSU Tigers featuring Shaquille O’Neal, Ben Simmons, and more

The LSU Tigers have had a rich history of producing NBA players. For a school that's often praised for its football talent, LSU has had some of the top basketball players in the history of the sport.

When folks think of LSU basketball, legendary big man Shaquille O'Neal is usually one of the first names to come to mind. O'Neal was the first pick in the 1992 draft before blossoming into a global icon.

Recently, Brooklyn Nets wing Ben Simmons was the first pick in 2016 by the Philadelphia 76ers.

But that's just the start of some of the top basketball players who have suited up for the Tigers at one point. Here's a look at the top five NBA players from LSU.

Top five NBA players drafted from the LSU Tigers

#5, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Former NBA guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf at LSU

One of the most talented players to suit up for the LSU Tigers was Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. Formerly known as Chris Jackson prior to 1993, Abdul-Rauf was a talented guard. During his final season with LSU, he averaged 27.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Abdul-Rauf, who succeeded despite suffering from Tourette syndrome, was a first-team All-American selection and the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year in each of his two seasons at LSU. His No. 35 jersey is retired by the school.

The third pick in the 1990 draft, Abdul-Rauf played nine NBA seasons, blossoming into a talented guard as a member of the Denver Nuggets. He was named the 1992-93 Most Improved Player and was on the 1990-91 All-Rookie team.

#4, Ben Simmons

NBA wing Ben Simmons during his time with the LSU Tigers

During his time with the LSU Tigers, Ben Simmons was one of the top prospects in college basketball and was drafted first in 2016 by the Philadelphia 76ers.

After spending the early portion of his career with the 76ers, where he was the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year, a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive team selection, Simmons has now found himself as a key part of the Brooklyn Nets.

During his one season at LSU, Simmons averaged 19.2 ppg, 11.8 rpg and 4.8 apg while shooting 56.0%. He was the SEC Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-American.

#3, Pete Maravich

Legendary NBA point guard Pete Maravich while at LSU

Pete Maravich was one of the greatest college basketball players ever. At LSU, "Pistol Pete" was a bucket-getting machine who also had an array of show-stopping passes and ballhandling wizardry. He was a two-time national college player of the year and three-time All-American and SEC Player of the Year.

During his final season at LSU, playing in an era without a shot clock or a 3-point line, Maravich averaged 44.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 6.2 apg. He also played in an era when freshmen weren't allowed to play on the varsity. Thus, his games as a freshman easily outdrew the school's varsity team. He finished with 3,667 points and a career scoring average of 44.2 ppg.

According to the NCAA, "Maravich is the leading scorer in NCAA Division I men's basketball history ... and is responsible for the three highest individual scoring averages in the history of the sport and his career scoring average is almost 10 points higher than the second-highest average ever."

Maravich was the No. 3 selection in the 1970 draft by the Atlanta Hawks. Throughout his 10-year career, Maravich was one of the most exciting playmaking point guards in NBA history. He was a five-time All-Star and was named to the NBA's 75th anniversary team. He also led the league in scoring in 1976-77 and made the 1970-71 All-Rookie team.

Maravich was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987. His best statistical season saw him average 31.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.4 apg and 1.2 steals per game.

His No. 23 is retired by LSU, and the school's arena, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, is named after him. His No. 7 is retired by the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans and No. 44 retired by the Atlanta Hawks.

#2, Bob Pettit

Former NBA and LSU legend Bob Pettit

One of the most legendary players to ever suit up for the LSU Tigers was Bob Pettit. During his final season with the Tigers, Pettit averaged 31.4 ppg and 17.3 rpg. He was the second overall pick in the 1954 draft by the Milwaukee Hawks (who later became the St. Louis Hawks).

Pettit was a dominant force during his 11-year career. He was an 11-time NBA All-Star and took home two regular-season Most Valuable Player awards. A two-time scoring champion, a 1958 NBA champion and the 1954-55 Rookie of the Year, Pettit was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1971.

During the 1961-62 season, Pettit finished with the best statistical season of his career. He averaged 31.1 ppg, 18.7 rpg and 3.7 apg.

His No. 9 is retired by the Atlanta Hawks and No. 50 retired by LSU.

#1, Shaquille O'Neal

Former LSU Tigers and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal

One of the most legendary players to play for the LSU Tigers was none other than Shaquille O'Neal. He played three seasons for the Tigers, averaging 24.1 ppg, 14.0 rpg and 5.2 bpg in his junior year. He was the Associated Press Player of the Year in 1991 and a two-time first-team All-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year.

Shaquille O'Neal was the first overall selection in the 1992 draft by the Orlando Magic. After blossoming into a star with the Magic, where he was hte 1992-93 Rookie of the Year, O'Neal took his talents to the LA Lakers.

He was a 15-time All-Star, as well as a four-time NBA champion and two-time scoring champion. O'Neal was one of the most dominant big men to ever step foot on a basketball court. He was named the MVP for the 1999-2000 season. During that year, Shaq averaged 29.7 ppg, 13.6 rpg, 3.8 apg and 3.0 bpg.

His No. 34 is retired by the Lakers and No. 33 by the Miami Heat, while LSU has retired his No. 33.

O'Neal, Pettit and Maravich, who are all members of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team (and 50th Anniversary team), all have statues outside the Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU also has two of the greatest WNBA players in history: Seimone Augustus, drafted first in 2006, and Sylvia Fowles, drafted second in 2008.

Augustus, whose statue will be unveiled on Saturday, is a four-time WNBA champ and three-time gold medalist. Her No. 33 is retired by the Minnesota Lynx and LSU.

Fowles won two WNBA titles and four gold medals. She was the league MVP once and Defensive MVP four times. Her No. 34 is retired by LSU.

